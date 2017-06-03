2017 Renault Megane GT dCi 165 Acceleration Test: Buy the Leon FR Instead

I think I'm right in the target audience for a car like the Megane GT. But some of you might say the comparison with the Leon FR is stupid, as the SEAT looks dull. Still, I can't help but feel disappointed with Renault's diesel hot hatch.





The French have been doing this kind of stuff for a long time. In fact, the "Shake IT" had an RS 175 with a 2-liter turbodiesel that has a lot sharper than the Golf GTD. But for some reason, they decided to use a bi-turbo 1.6-liter instead of 2.0-liter in the Megane GT dCi. 165 horsepower doesn't seem that bad on paper, but it's worlds away from what the segment leaders deliver.In the acceleration video below, you're going to watch the GT reach 100 km/h in 8.8 seconds. This car ha launch control, a twin-clutch gearbox and four-wheel steering, but it doesn't get much use out of them.By comparison, the SEAT Leon 2.0150 needs only 8.4 seconds. But we'd get the 184 PS version that does 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and also boasts independent rear suspension.The GT 205 (gasoline model) is a bargain in our opinion, offering a lot of cool stuff for €29,490. But the dCi 165, which we've established is slower, will s et you back €31,890.

With DSG and a 5-door body (we're making it fair), the SEAT Leon FR 2.0 TDI 184 is €30,290 . You can also get it as a wagon, but you can do that with the Renault too.Even though they are both hatchbacks, there are huge differences between the two hot diesel models we're discussing. The Megane GT packs a head-up display, 4Control and can be fitted with Alcantara seats.The Leon FR doesn't have party tricks, but all the VW tech is nicely screwed together. But did we mention it's about 250 kilograms lighter? Yes, the bi-turbo diesel Megane tips the scales at 1,505kg, which is frankly ridiculous, while the Leon is a 1,260kg featherweight.