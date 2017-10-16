autoevolution
 

Fake Porsche Cayenne Is a Volkswagen Touareg with an Aspiring Russian Owner

It was 2002 when Porsche shocked the world by introducing its first SUV. The perception on the high-riding German machine has obviously changed and now that the third incarnation of the Cayenne has been introduced, it seems that the original still has its fans.
At least that's how we'd label the Russian owner of the faux Cayenne in these images. That's right, this is a fake Porscha, since we are actually dealing with a Volkswagen Touareg, also belonging to the first generation.

The two German terrain tamers share their platform, along with plenty of parts and it seems the owner of this Vee-Dub wanted to convinced those around him that he wields the Porsche crest.

We'll stress the fact that the Porsche and the Volkswagen share their wheelbase and their width.

Of course, there are plenty of clues towards the actual nature of the car, both outside and inside the vehicle.

When it comes to the exterior of the SUV, the rear end is the one that talks about the more humble origins of the vehicle, since the silhouette of the car, along with the taillights have remained unchanged.

As for the cabin, Porsche elements are limited to the steering wheel and the center console. The dashboard instruments and the seats are probably the most visible VW parts.

It's obvious that the owner of this SUV went through quite some trouble for the... upmarket move of his machine. However, since we all know how much certain drivers care about the swag, the man is obviously convinced that the effort was worth it. And he might just find plenty of others who think alike.

When it comes to how such a move might influence the resale value of the SUV, we don't expect the owner to have thought about this aspect too much.
