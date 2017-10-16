autoevolution
 

Report: Volkswagen Working on 2019 T-Cross Subcompact Crossover

16 Oct 2017, 7:54 UTC ·
by
With the T-Roc, Volkswagen is treading on unknown territory. Never has the Wolfsburg-based automaker offered such a small-sided utility vehicle, but as it happens, it appears that the Big V plans an even smaller one. T-Cross is believed to be its name, and reportedly, it’ll use the MQB A0 vehicle platform.
The all-new Polo rides on the MQB A0, and so does the 2017 SEAT Arona. In all likelihood, Volkswagen plans to do an Arona of its own, a crossover that would complement the subcompact-sized Polo. Unofficial confirmation about the upcoming T-Cross comes from Auto Express, who cites a nameless insider.

According to the British publication’s source, “the baby SUV looks very sporty. You will wonder whether it’s a VW at all; you may recognize the grille, but it’s a very exciting design elsewhere.” Pardon my French, but by saying that the seer will wonder whether it’s a Volkswagen at all, the mysterious insider basically says that the rest of the lineup looks a bit too dull.

In the eventuality the rumor turns out to be true, what can we expect from the production model that takes its name from the T-Cross Breeze Concept presented at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show? In all likelihood, don’t brace yourselves for an open-top crossover. What’s possible, however, is the implementation of the 4Motion all-wheel-drive with the MQB A0 architecture.

Auto Express says the wheelbase could measure 2,560 millimeters, which is minutely more than the Polo Mk6 (2,548 millimeters), but less than the T-Roc (2,604 millimeters) and Golf 7.5 (2,620 millimeters). As for the oiliest of bits and bobs, engine and transmission options will likely mirror those offered by Volkswagen and SEAT in the sixth-generation Polo and the Arona.

The range, therefore, is certain to kick off with the 1.0-liter TSI, continue with the 1.5 TSI Evo, and peak with the 1.6 TDI. If Volkswagen can make a point for the T-Cross GTI, there’s no mistaking the 2.0 TSI with 200 metric horsepower is the engine of choice for the go-faster crossover.

Volkswagen T-Roc pictured.
