Volkswagen Pulls The Plug On The Scirocco, Mk4 Reportedly In The Offing As An EV

Well, bear in mind the Scirocco shares the Volkswagen Group A5 (PQ35) platform with the fifth-generation Golf. And as a brief refresher, the Golf Mk5
entered production in 2004, so yeah, the underpinnings are obviously old. But that’s not all there is to the downfall of the Scirocco Mk3. Far from it, in fact.
The Scirocco R may be the crowning achievement of the range, but in comparison to the Golf R
, the go-faster model didn’t feature 4Motion all-wheel-drive. With 276 hp (280 PS) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) sent to the front wheels, you can bet your sweet bippy it’s hard to push the R to its limits.
Volkswagen
didn’t offer a formal announcement about the Scirocco’s demise, though confirmation comes from the German configurator of the 3-door hatchback. “The Scirocco can no longer be ordered with individual equipment. However, finished vehicles are available for you,”
and that’s basically that.
Volkswagen offers the remaining Scirocco
inventory in three trim levels, with prices starting at 24,950 euros for the entry-level specification. Der Scirocco “Sound”
is 28,250 euros, while the range-topping Scirocco GTS is 31,825 euros. That’s right, ladies and gents, the most powerful Scirocco currently on sale has 220 ponies to play with, which is 10 less than the Golf GTI offers.
To make matters worse, the Golf GTI is €2k cheaper than the Scirocco GTS. Particularly in an SUV-driven market
, the Scirocco didn’t make sense anymore from a commercial standpoint, especially if you consider how capable the Golf 7.5 is in GTI and R specifications. And on that sad, sad note, all is not lost.
Reports in the motoring media suggest Volkswagen might be interested in bringing back the Scirocco at some point in the future, riding on the MEB platform. With an all-electric powertrain, the Scirocco Mk4
is expected to be offered in two configurations. The entry-level model will reportedly make use of a 170-PS electric motor, while the Scirocco R is supposed to get a twin-motor powertrain rated at 300 PS. Word has it the Scirocco EV will offer 200 miles at the least (322 kilometers), 375 miles tops (604 kilometers).