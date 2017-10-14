autoevolution
 

Is the 2018 Volkswagen Arteon Having a Slice of the Audi A5 Sportback's Pie?

14 Oct 2017, 11:56 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Has the Volkswagen Group resulted to cannibalism in the wake of adversity? Is it so desperate to redeem its namesake brand that it would risk undermining its more premium colleague, the Audi?
115 photos
2018 Volkswagen T-Roc (U.S. pre-production model)2018 Volkswagen T-Roc (U.S. pre-production model)2018 Volkswagen T-Roc (U.S. pre-production model)2018 Volkswagen Arteon (U.S. pre-production model)2018 Volkswagen Arteon (U.S. pre-production model)2018 Volkswagen Arteon (U.S. pre-production model)Volkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-Line2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter Engines2018 Volkswagen T-Roc Is Bold and Packs 190 HP 2-Liter EnginesVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-LineVolkswagen Arteon Elegance and R-Line
To be fair, the difference between Volkswagens and Audis has never been that great. For the same price, a Volkswagen Golf will come with better kit and similar interior quality as an Audi A3, and it's only when you go crazy on the options list of the latter that the gap becomes obvious.

However, there have always been those tiny little things that made Audis feel more special, more premium, not the least being the badge on their radiator grille. Owning a Volkswagen will never cast the same aura on its driver as an Audi will, and that was the main differentiator between the two.

But look at the 2018 VW Arteon. It is the successor to the Passat CC four-door coupe, but this second generation more than deserves its own name. Well, at least as far as the exterior is concerned because the cabin is pretty much the same as in a regular Passat.

Which isn't entirely a bad thing since that means you get tons of space under that beautifully-shaped body, something most four-door coupes can't brag about. It also comes with a liftback, meaning you can actually take advantage of all that space and load bulky objects with ease.

The Audi A5 Sportback is best described as a mix between a regular two-door A5 coupe and the A4 sedan. It keeps the sloping roofline of the former and the number of doors from the latter for a package that I've always believed to be the best choice out of the three. It really does combine the best out of the two worlds of the A4 and A5.

Put it next to the VW Arteon, however, and it starts to lose some of its visual panache - helped by the bland redesign this latest generation of the model. It's also sensibly more crammed inside, and it demands more money for the same equipment you get standard in the Arteon.

So, what does it have going for it? In one word, refinement. It drives slightly better and easily has the better soundproofing. Unless the microphones were tweaked, you can even sense it in the background noise in the video. There's a heavy throbbing in the Arteon that's just not present in the Audi.

In the end, choosing between the two is no easy task and it might come down to whether you're willing to sacrifice a bit of practicality and exterior design sexiness for the sake of the badge. Mat from Carwow appears to be convinced, but would you be as well?

2018 Volkswagen Arteon Audi A5 Sportback Volkswagen Audi
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Parking Guide for Dummies Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Simple Guide to the G80 Locking Differential The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are 10 Ways to Make More Money Selling Used Cars 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
VOLKSWAGEN models:
VOLKSWAGEN T-RocVOLKSWAGEN T-Roc CrossoverVOLKSWAGEN Golf SportsvanVOLKSWAGEN Golf Sportsvan CompactVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 DoorsVOLKSWAGEN Polo 5 Doors MiniVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTEVOLKSWAGEN Golf VII GTE CompactAll VOLKSWAGEN models  