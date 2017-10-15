autoevolution
 

Audi SQ7 vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee Street Tug Of War Gets Violent

15 Oct 2017
The tug of war game is nothing new, but it seems that contemporary times see drivers taking considerably more risks than before. For instance, while we're all used to seeing a pair of SUVs duking it out in the mud, this is the second time in 2017 when we get to show you such a pulling contest taking place on asphalt.
We're talking about an older Jeep Grand Cherokee battling an Audi SQ7. The Jeep might pack certain offroading mods, while the Audi is probably in stock condition and, given the pricing gap between these machines, we're surprised that the guy behind the wheel of the SQ7 would put the SUV to the test in such a stressful manner.

We're not aware of the Jeep's specs, but we'll remind you that the SQ7 is animated by a twin-turbo diesel V8, a monster of an engine that churns out 435 hp and a bewildering 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of twist.

Speaking of which, it looks that while the German SUV is riding on its factory tires, the Jeep has left its stock rubber behind for a set of terrain-taming tires. And, as you can imagine, the rubber choice can make all the difference in the world.

We don't want to ruin the giggles of the video, which is why we won't throw any spoilers at you, at least not when it comes to the winner of the competition.

However, we will mention the fact that none of the drivers seem to be willing to cut the cars any slack. For instance, you'll get to see both the Audi SQ7 and the Jeep Grand Cherokee delivering all-wheel-drive burnouts.

And while that's unhealthy for their drivetrains, we're certainly talking about uber-rare stunts here. Head over to the "play" button below to find out which high-riding machine grabbed the win.

