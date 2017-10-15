autoevolution
 

2020 SEAT SUV-Coupe Reportedly Confirmed For Production

As it stands now, SEAT has two utility vehicles in the lineup. After the subcompact Arona, compact Ateca, and the 2018 seven-seat crossover, the Spanish automaker reportedly decided to introduce a coupe-like SUV in 2020.
Autocar had a chat with SEAT’s research and development head at the launch of the Arona, and according to the British publication, Matthias Rabe “confirmed the brand’s plan for the model.” More intriguingly, it appears that the unnamed model could be marketed as a Cupra, not under the SEAT name.

It’s worth remembering SEAT filed trademarks for Cupra, both in name and design, with the European Union’s Intellectual Property Office. And when you think about it, a coupe-like utility vehicle with the performance know-how of Cupra certainly makes sense. According to Autocar, the crossover will be extensively inspired by the 20V20 Concept (pictured) presented two years ago.

Not yet known where the unnamed SUV-coupe will be positioned in terms of segment, SEAT head honcho Luca de Meo sees potential in the sporty end of the crossover market, giving the best-selling Porsche Macan as an example. Size-wise, the Macan slots between the Ateca and the incoming mid-size SUV.

There’s still debate as to what sort of underpinnings the SUV-coupe will employ, with the British publication suggesting that plug-in hybrid is likely. A further possibility is electric, as SEAT gears up to launch the eMii in 2019. In addition to the SEAT-branded counterpart of the Volkswagen e-up!, the Spanish automaker confirmed that a second electric vehicle would hit dealer lots in 2020 at the earliest.

Skoda, which is a part of the Volkswagen Group, has an SUV-coupe of its own in the pipeline. Known as the Kodiaq Coupe, the five-door crossover will hit the Chinese market in 2020. Based on the Czech automaker’s push for electrification, it’s highly likely the Kodiaq Coupe will offer an all-electric powertrain.
