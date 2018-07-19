Drone Footage Shows SpaceX Giant Net Testing on the Water

2019 Renault Megane RS Trophy Pumps 300 HP from a New Turbo Engine

In the document attached below you can find all the details on the new RS Trophy as released by the French manufacturer. Thirteen years later, the fourth Trophy version of a Renault Megane RS was revealed by the French, promising a wealth of performance features and upgrades aimed at pleasing even the most demanding of sports car enthusiasts.Just as rumored ever since the car was still in testing stages, the 1.8-liter turbo has been tweaked to provide a jump of 20 horsepower for the new RS Trophy, to a round total of 300. The increase has been achieved including by using a redesigned turbocharger and exhaust system, among other things.Working in conjunction with an EDC dual-clutch gearbox, the turbo pumps out 420 Nm of torque, but it can also be mated to a manual transmission.In a Trophy version of the Megane RS is not only the engine that gets a makeover. To handle the stress of competitive driving, the new model rides on Renault’s Cup chassis, complete with a stiffer suspension and a Torsen mechanical limited slip differential.The Trophy specific 19-inch wheels shoed in high-performance Bridgestone tires hide at the front bi-material brake discs.Renault did not release details about the performances of the new Megane RS Trophy, nor did it say when the car will become available for racing enthusiasts.“I have been involved in the Mégane R.S. development process since last year, and I'm very pleased to see an even sportier version added to the family!” said in a statement Nico Hülkenberg, the Formula 1 driver for Renault.“It's obviously positive to have more power and better grip through the tires and to benefit from improved braking endurance.”In the document attached below you can find all the details on the new RS Trophy as released by the French manufacturer.

Download attachment: 2019 Renault Megane RS (PDF)