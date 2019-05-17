autoevolution

2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre Takes Competition to New Levels

17 May 2019, 8:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
BMW thinks of its M5 of decades ago as a segment-creating machine, and at the same time the world’s first high-performance sedan. To honor that initial model, the six generations of the nameplate that have been released since and the 35 years on the market, a special and limited edition of the M5 will be released two months from now, in July.
14 photos
2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre
Based on the current generation BMW M5 Competition, the Edition 35 Years, as it's called, will bring with it the most powerful engine ever fitted by BMW in the M5 range, as well as a series of design and equipment upgrades that will make the model unique.

Under the hood of the car will sit the TwinPower turbo V8 engine that usually powers the Competition since its launch in 2018. Paired to a 8-speed automatic transmission the car develops the same amount of power: 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque.

Even if the power levels are the same, the acceleration performance is a tad better for the Edition 35: the car reaches 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, as opposed to 3.4 on the Competition.

Visually, the special edition will stand out of the crowd thanks to a series of improvements. The car comes in Frozen Dark Grey metallic paint with special pigmentation that gives it a matte silk surface, 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and high-gloss black brake calipers.

On the inside there’s Merino full leather trim in black with beige contrast seams, trim finishers in aluminum carbon, and M5 Edition 35 Jahre inscriptions on the cupholder cover and door sill finishers.

BMW says the special run of the M5 will comprise only 350 units that will be made available worldwide. Pricing for the model has not been announced.

Full details on the special features on the car can be found in the document attached below.
2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre 2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 years BMW M5 Competition BMW BMW M5
press release
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
BMW models:
BMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleBMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 