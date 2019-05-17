2020 BMW M5 Edition 35 Jahre Takes Competition to New Levels

BMW thinks of its M5 of decades ago as a segment-creating machine, and at the same time the world’s first high-performance sedan. To honor that initial model, the six generations of the nameplate that have been released since and the 35 years on the market, a special and limited edition of the M5 will be released two months from now, in July.

14 photos



Under the hood of the car will sit the TwinPower turbo V8 engine that usually powers the Competition since its launch in 2018. Paired to a 8-speed automatic transmission the car develops the same amount of power: 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque.



Even if the power levels are the same, the acceleration performance is a tad better for the Edition 35: the car reaches 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, as opposed to 3.4 on the Competition.



Visually, the special edition will stand out of the crowd thanks to a series of improvements. The car comes in Frozen Dark Grey metallic paint with special pigmentation that gives it a matte silk surface, 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and high-gloss black brake calipers.



On the inside there’s Merino full leather trim in black with beige contrast seams, trim finishers in aluminum carbon, and M5 Edition 35 Jahre inscriptions on the cupholder cover and door sill finishers.



BMW says the special run of the M5 will comprise only 350 units that will be made available worldwide. Pricing for the model has not been announced.



Full details on the special features on the car can be found in the document attached below. Based on the current generation BMW M5 Competition , the Edition 35 Years, as it's called, will bring with it the most powerful engine ever fitted by BMW in the M5 range, as well as a series of design and equipment upgrades that will make the model unique.Under the hood of the car will sit the TwinPower turbo V8 engine that usually powers the Competition since its launch in 2018. Paired to a 8-speed automatic transmission the car develops the same amount of power: 625 hp and 750 Nm of torque.Even if the power levels are the same, the acceleration performance is a tad better for the Edition 35: the car reaches 62 mph in 3.3 seconds, as opposed to 3.4 on the Competition.Visually, the special edition will stand out of the crowd thanks to a series of improvements. The car comes in Frozen Dark Grey metallic paint with special pigmentation that gives it a matte silk surface, 20-inch M light alloy wheels in Y spoke design and high-gloss black brake calipers.On the inside there’s Merino full leather trim in black with beige contrast seams, trim finishers in aluminum carbon, and M5 Edition 35 Jahre inscriptions on the cupholder cover and door sill finishers.BMW says the special run of the M5 will comprise only 350 units that will be made available worldwide. Pricing for the model has not been announced.Full details on the special features on the car can be found in the document attached below.