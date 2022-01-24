22 Year Old Wins First AMA Supercross Race in San Diego, Here's Why It's Historic

Most 20-something's haven't even moved out of their parent's houses yet. But based on the results of the latest AMA Supercross 450cc race, not everybody matures at the same rate. That's how we feel after the 22-year-old Chase Sexton's spectacular first career win at that ripe young age.
The news follows the first AMA Supercross racing event held in San Diego two years after being on hold due to the global health crisis. A pastime of these San Diego races is teams and riders sporting military appreciation attire and decals on their clothing and bikes.
Team Honda's HRC and graphic design partners at Throttle Jockey paid tribute to Big Beautiful Doll, the iconic P-51 Mustang piloted in World War II by Colonel John Landers. Meanwhile, race winner Chase Sexton sported clothes and decals honoring the Blue Angels aerial acrobatic squadron of the U.S. Navy. His bike featured the same color scheme as the F/A-18E Super Hornets currently flying with the team.
Those colors looked all the more triumphant as Sexton crossed the finish line ahead of the competition on his Honda 450cc racing bike. Not even old enough to rent a car on his own, the young racer now holds an accolade that some racers twice as old haven't accomplished.
"Tonight couldn't have been much better. Obviously, winning the heat race would've been nice, but tonight was a dream come true," said Sexton after his win. "I finally got a solid 20-minute moto in me on race day. I had a good start, and just kind of clicked off my laps. I'm excited, and it's hard to put into words, but I want to do it again; it's addicting".
Those words sound like that of a racer who plans on sticking around for a long time to come. Congratulations to Sexton, his family, and his racing team. Check back for more moto-racing news and so much more right here on autoevolution.
