1996 Honda Gold Wing Trike Conversion Looks Very Bulky, Yet Comfy

There are few companies out there that are involved in making both cars and motorcycles under the same name, because even if at first glance it does look easy, it’s kind of complicated to mix the two worlds. But not impossible, as companies like Japanese Honda proved over the years.
Known best in the four-wheeled vehicles' world for its Civic, Accord, or the electrified CR-V, Honda is also a constant and powerful presence on the motorcycle market. Selling from the Super Cub, which is the most produced machine on any number of wheels in history, to the mighty CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, there is no shortage of Japanese two-wheelers for any taste.
For those with a soft spot for touring, Honda has been making the Gold Wing since the 1970s. It is one of the most widespread nameplates in its segment, even if in recent times a lot more competitors have joined the fray.
Look all you want, you might have problems finding a Gold Wing trike though. That’s because the Japanese company is not in the business of making them. But that isn’t stopping the custom market from having a go at such a design.
Sitting on the lot of vehicles being sold by Classic Auto Mall, this Gold Wing trike conversion caught our eye because of how bulky, yet somehow incredibly comfortable, it looks.
Based on a 1996 Gold Wing, the pearl white example is powered by Honda’s 1,520cc engine rocking dual 1-barrel carburetors and tied to a 5-speed manual transmission with electric reverse.
Aside from sitting on three wheels instead of two, the Gold Wing catches the eye as soon as the cascading double seat comes into view. Covered in brown broadcloth, the rear one even has armrests for the ultimate relaxation posture.
Not something one gets to see every day, the Gold Wing trike is selling for quite the hefty price, namely $25,000. For that, one also gets a matching trailer, though.
