2025 Chevy ‘S20’ Is a Digital Montana Plus Trax and Maverick Unibody Pickup Truck

After its first full year on the market, the undisputed king of the resurging compact pickup truck segment in the United States is, of course, the affordable and electrified Ford Maverick.
The 2021 performance was good for a new introduction - 13,258 units versus 10,042 trucks for its direct rival, the Hyundai Santa Cruz. But in 2022 the little Maverick certainly took flight and reached an incredible 74,370 units against ‘just’ 42,762 deliveries for the mid-size unibody Honda Ridgeline and 36,480 units for the trailing Santa Cruz.
As such, is anyone wondering how come rivals either hurry to cook up a meaningful competitor (the rumor mill is going crazy over a potential Toyota Stout revival) or do not even dare to oppose it? Such is the latter case with General Motors and its third-generation Chevy Montana, which was presented back in December as a reinvented compact pickup truck with four doors instead of a two-door Ute.
The latter shares both the GEM platform and quirky looks with the Chevy Tracker subcompact crossover SUV, which caused quite an uproar. Not necessarily in the real world, but rather across the virtual plains of the imaginative digital car content creators. So, they quickly proposed various redesigns to make the front end look better.
And the most prolific among them was Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based digital artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have yet another CGI go at imagining a fresh Montana version. As such, after Trailblazer-style, Montana RS (with modern El Camino vibes), and even a Montana EV makeover, the latest CGI transformation sees the pixel master propose a fresh design for “a future project that GM should submit in the coming years to stay between the current Montana and the S-10.”
As a reminder, the Chevy S-10 lives on in South America and since 2012 its third generation adopted the locally-produced, rebadged Chevy Colorado mid-size lifestyle. Now, this design proposal for a new Montana version to slot between the fresh third-gen compact truck and the larger Colorado-based S-10 was dubbed the ‘2025 Chevrolet S20’ by the author.
The virtual artist also explained how it was created – he “used the Ford Maverick as a base and added visual elements from the brand’s latest launches, such as the North American GM (Chevy) Trax.” Plus, some Chevy Onix hatchback taillights, according to one of the channel’s fans.
Naturally, the one thing that pesters Chevy enthusiasts the most is the Maverick body with a face-swapped Trax front and reworked taillights. But some of them did understand the tribute to the new compact pickup truck class king, and even produced an even better moniker: ‘Chevy Montana Plus.’
