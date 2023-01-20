S650 Ford Mustang Gets a Thomas Crown Affair Shelby Off-Road CGI Makeover

They say that real life usually beats imagination because it’s even more surprising when unexpected things do happen. But, sometimes, works of fiction also have unintended consequences.
One good example would be Hollywood flicks. Remember how Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Trilogy introduced a new type of Batmobile (aka the Tumbler) to Christian Bale’s grounded, gritty (and growling – wink, wink) Batman? Well, some folks just had to have that vehicle in real life, as well, hence the crazy replicas.
Well, now we have a much more obscure happening involving the classic Ford Mustang and its vintage Shelby attire. It may be less obvious to anyone aside from ardent Pierce Brosnan fans that during the late 1990s, his career was hotter than the sun’s atmosphere because of his James Bond apparitions. As such, anything was allowed, from the stupid yet lovable ‘Mars Attacks’ sci-fi comedy to producing and starring in 1999’s The Thomas Crown Affair.
The latter was a heist movie directed by John McTiernan (of Predator and Die Hard fame, among others), with a romantic subplot about an art thief (Brosnan) that falls in love with his investigator (Rene Russo of Lethal Weapon). And it had an infamous reputation, mostly because of two issues. First, it’s a remake of the 1968 original where Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway star as the titular characters.
Luckily, there are many references within the movie to pay proper tribute. Secondly, there were a lot of iconic vehicles (cars, a glider, among others) in the classic flick but only one car worthy of everyone’s rolling of eyes in the remake – a ‘butchered’ 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby clad in off-road attire! Originally intended for McTiernan’s Last Action Hero from 1993, the rugged ‘Stang made quite an impression on automotive fans.
And it was a lasting one, to the tune of Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage flaunting a reworked ’68 Mustang inspired by the 1999 remake that was finished just last year. That’s a pretty long minor cult following, right? Now, wait, as there is a bit more for 2023, as well. Cue Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who received approval from his friends over at Gas Monkey Garage and cooked this scorching-hot green CGI.
This time around we are dealing with a 2024 Ford Mustang (S650) inspired by the Rawlings tribute car, and it comes complete with all the elements that composed the overlanding-focused looks of the “original beauty.” As such, it includes lots of lights, Shelby badges, off-road bumpers, additional black plastic body protection, a roll-over bar, plus the chunky wheels and tires complete with a spare strapped to the Convertible top. And it even bodes well for his previous adventure works, such as the Ferrari F8 ‘Bellgato’ or 2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R, right?
Well, now we have a much more obscure happening involving the classic Ford Mustang and its vintage Shelby attire. It may be less obvious to anyone aside from ardent Pierce Brosnan fans that during the late 1990s, his career was hotter than the sun’s atmosphere because of his James Bond apparitions. As such, anything was allowed, from the stupid yet lovable ‘Mars Attacks’ sci-fi comedy to producing and starring in 1999’s The Thomas Crown Affair.
The latter was a heist movie directed by John McTiernan (of Predator and Die Hard fame, among others), with a romantic subplot about an art thief (Brosnan) that falls in love with his investigator (Rene Russo of Lethal Weapon). And it had an infamous reputation, mostly because of two issues. First, it’s a remake of the 1968 original where Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway star as the titular characters.
Luckily, there are many references within the movie to pay proper tribute. Secondly, there were a lot of iconic vehicles (cars, a glider, among others) in the classic flick but only one car worthy of everyone’s rolling of eyes in the remake – a ‘butchered’ 1967 Ford Mustang Shelby clad in off-road attire! Originally intended for McTiernan’s Last Action Hero from 1993, the rugged ‘Stang made quite an impression on automotive fans.
And it was a lasting one, to the tune of Richard Rawlings of Gas Monkey Garage flaunting a reworked ’68 Mustang inspired by the 1999 remake that was finished just last year. That’s a pretty long minor cult following, right? Now, wait, as there is a bit more for 2023, as well. Cue Oscar Vargas, the virtual artist better known as wb.artist20 on social media, who received approval from his friends over at Gas Monkey Garage and cooked this scorching-hot green CGI.
This time around we are dealing with a 2024 Ford Mustang (S650) inspired by the Rawlings tribute car, and it comes complete with all the elements that composed the overlanding-focused looks of the “original beauty.” As such, it includes lots of lights, Shelby badges, off-road bumpers, additional black plastic body protection, a roll-over bar, plus the chunky wheels and tires complete with a spare strapped to the Convertible top. And it even bodes well for his previous adventure works, such as the Ferrari F8 ‘Bellgato’ or 2024 Ford Mustang Raptor R, right?