CGI Steve McQueen’s Bullitt Made During the 2000s Has Stepside SVT and Ram Action

Even today, Steve McQueen’s Bullitt remains both a staple of the acclaimed actor and world-class race driver’s career as well as Ford’s go-to moment of early Mustang glory.
Naturally, both Steve McQueen and the movie’s lengthy San Francisco car chase scene have gained a massive popular cult following. Aside from changing Hollywood in more ways than anyone could have imagined, the movie also sparked a craze for dark green Ford Mustangs… even though it was the chasing Dodge Chargers that were the real stars of the show while filming.
That was because the filmmakers used an underpowered 1968 Ford Mustang GT fastback with the 390ci V8 (325 hp) to run away from the way mightier big-block 440ci Magnum V8 Dodge Chargers (375 hp). But what if the setting’s timeline had been changed?
Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, seemingly asks this exact question. And he also decides to imagine one of his famous “What If” moments with Steve McQueen’s Bullitt made during the bonkers early 2000s, complete with second-gen Stepside Ford F-150 SVT Lightning (1999-2004) action on the streets of San Francisco.
Once more, at least one black Mopar is also ready for the skirmish, and a dark Ram Single Cab pickup truck takes over from the vintage Dodge Charger duties. Alas, the behind-the-scenes history seems to be repeating all over again, as the Mopar truck seems just a tiny bit faster than its Blue Oval counterpart…
Maybe that is because Steve McQueen would not be around anymore to helm the Ford – the famous ‘antihero’ was only alive between spring 1930 and the autumn of 1980, quite sadly. And we are not so sure pickup trucks are good for a Bullitt reimagining – it kind of feels like The Italian Job done with BMW’s XM instead of Minis! Oh well, luckily, this is merely wishful thinking.
