2024 Mazda CX-70 Unofficially Proves That Larger Wheels and Wider Tires Are Always Better

I know that maintenance costs and replacement expenses can be a pain in the bank account. Still, I feel that virtually everyone is now making a case for cooler automotive styling, which looks umpteen times better when the vehicle packs a larger set of wheels and wider tires.
In America, for example, there are a lot of big crossovers and SUVs. Frankly, all of them look pretty darn hilarious when the ratio between the sheet metal and wheels is not something to write home about. 17-inch wheels on full-size crossovers and SUVs is quite shameful nowadays. Some automakers have understood that and are now offering OEM sizes up to 24 inches – a wheel dimension that just a couple of years ago was the golden standard for outrageous aftermarket applications.
As far as we are concerned, we feel that everyone is making a case for giving vehicles a more natural appearance with proportionate wheels and tires compared to the body ratio. Well, that also includes the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. But there is no need to take our word for granted because we have an eloquent example. Meet Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to play with lots of crossover SUVs – and they're all treated to bigger wheels and sometimes also wider tires.
Since it's not that cool to generalize, we are going to give you a few examples. We are not starting with the fresh Rivian R3, though, because that one is among the few crossovers that don't need an aftermarket wheel due to the great design of the OEM pieces. Instead, let's kick off the CGI proceeds with the recent Mazda CX-70, the five-seat sibling of the three-row Mazda CX-90. It looks pretty darn spot-on with a set of larger Y-spoke concave aftermarket wheels and red brake calipers, right? However, I personally wouldn't suggest buying it – the more spacious CX-90 is cheaper (base MSRPs are $37,845 versus $40,445 for CX-70).
Moving on, here's another big vehicle that looks way better than the average, with larger wheels and a few other tricks designed to hide its bulkiness. More precisely, this is a full-size Toyota Sequoia SUV blacked-out for the classic murdered-out appearance, sporting a lowered suspension setup and two types of fancy wheels. They feature either an intricate design or a much simpler setup with large spokes, but on both occasions, they finally give the behemoth three-row full-size SUV the proper appearance.
So, what do you think? Also, if the CX-70 and Sequoia still haven't convinced you, a third attempt is a bit more colorful and features the slow-selling GMC Hummer EV behemoth. So, which is your favorite?
