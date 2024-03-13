That's How You Properly Build a Completely Custom Toyota Sequoia Full-Size SUV

Last year's SEMA Show was an important moment for Toyota because the Japanese automaker had a lot of vehicles on display – directly and through partnerships.
Among them was also the Blue Beetle 2024 Tacoma, which landed in Las Vegas irrespective of the superhero flick's poor box office results. There was also a cool street-built Tacoma featuring the V6 swapped from the bigger Tundra to show everyone it's still possible to stuff a larger engine inside the engine bay.
But, as it turns out, not everything was about the all-new Tacoma. One of the aftermarket partners that helped with the Blue Beetle Tacoma build – McKinney, Texas-based Complete Customs was also on point with its booth, which included a spectacular 2023 Toyota Sequoia. While the family-oriented full-size SUV might not seem all that changed, it's mostly because the outlet integrated everything so wonderfully.
Actually, the list of partners is longer than a tab at the local brewery on Friday night as it includes Vossen, Go Rhino, JBL, ShiftPod (the best shelter on this planet, according to the company), CBI Offroad, Yakima, The Original Prinsu Rack, Alpharex USA, Warn Industries, and many more. The SUV not only came with lots of off-road goodies but also had a matching Fox MTB bike that was displayed during SEMA. Unfortunately, only the SUV now lives to tell the tale because the MTB was stolen right during the show!
The reason we are talking about this build is simple – Vossen was their partner for the cool 17-inch HFX-1 aftermarket wheels dressed in Terra Bronze. It's a greenish hue, if you ask us, which doesn't necessarily match perfectly with the gold decals of the partners, so maybe that's not the best green-and-black Vossen build out there. No worries, we have another couple of examples as a counter-offer. First and foremost, Vossen also highlights a Ferrari 812 GTS modified by Boden Autohaus with Novitec goodies and lowered on black Vossen NF11 wheels dressed in black and yellow to contrast with the matte green body.
Secondly, a glossy-green Novitec Overdose Rolls-Royce Cullinan is packing the company's widebody kit and riding low on black Vossen SP3 wheels. This one was created like this by Sindik Automobile and it's a Black Badge Cullinan rocking the twin-turbo V12 with 591 horsepower and a Mandarin (orange) interior. So, which one of the three rides is your green-and-black favorite? We love the Sequoia, for example, because it's also a capable off-road ride. The 812, meanwhile, looks stunning and ready for a weekend at the tracks, whereas the Cullinan is just the perfect 'slap in the face' of boring crossovers. Tough choice, right?
