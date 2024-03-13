Ford Bronco Raptor Gets the Wheels and Tires It Deserves, Looks Like a Baja Racer

Is there anything that hasn't been said about the Ford Bronco Raptor? Probably not, as this punchy off-roader has been around for over two years, and during this time, we've seen it in all sorts of tests.
Be it the usual reviews that emphasize its prowess off the beaten path or the occasional POV drive, name it, and it's been done. The same goes for tuned copies, yet for whatever reason, some of the modified ones still get our hearts racing, including the one pictured above.
Mind you, tuned is too big a word to describe it, as it doesn't feature that many aftermarket touches. In fact, it only rocks a set of fresh wheels, complete with new tires, a simple yet effective mod that has seriously transformed the looks without ruining its off-roading credentials, as is often the case with similar builds.
Called the HFX-1, the wheels came from Vossen. Browsing their website, we have learned that they can be ordered in 17, 18, 20, 22, and 24 inches in the six-lug configuration, with respective widths between 9 and 12 inches. Vossen offers various finishes for these alloys, and in this case, they have a silver polished look and modular billet caps, which are otherwise available as an option.
Pricing starts at $2,000 per set in the smallest offering, going up to $3,600 for the 24-inch ones. Besides the six-lug styling and the five-lug, which made them available to normal SUVs and passenger cars, the HFX-1 set can also be ordered with an eight-lug design. This proposal comes in 22 and 24 inches, starting at $3,396 and $3,796 for a complete set, respectively.
The smoked lighting units complete the design when it comes to the pictured Ford Bronco Raptor, which features a white finish, a black top, and several other black elements. We cannot tell you if the engine has been massaged to deliver more oomph, but without any intervention, it is good for 418 horsepower (424 ps/312 kW) and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm) of torque. The 3.0L EcoBoost V6 is paired with a ten-speed auto and four-wheel drive.
The Raptor sits at the very top of the Bronco lineup. For the 2024 model year, the Blue Oval is asking at least $90,035 for it, excluding destination and dealer fees. The most affordable Bronco is called the Big Bend and carries an MSRP of just under $40,000.
Mind you, tuned is too big a word to describe it, as it doesn't feature that many aftermarket touches. In fact, it only rocks a set of fresh wheels, complete with new tires, a simple yet effective mod that has seriously transformed the looks without ruining its off-roading credentials, as is often the case with similar builds.
Called the HFX-1, the wheels came from Vossen. Browsing their website, we have learned that they can be ordered in 17, 18, 20, 22, and 24 inches in the six-lug configuration, with respective widths between 9 and 12 inches. Vossen offers various finishes for these alloys, and in this case, they have a silver polished look and modular billet caps, which are otherwise available as an option.
Vossen has fitted these wheels to numerous other high-riders, including the Ford Ranger, Toyota Sequoia, Ram 1500 TRX, and Chevrolet Silverado. Moreover, they can also be found on some premium offerings, like the Lexus GX, Audi Q8 and Mercedes GLE, as well as the Tesla Model S and Audi A6 Avant, to name but some.
Pricing starts at $2,000 per set in the smallest offering, going up to $3,600 for the 24-inch ones. Besides the six-lug styling and the five-lug, which made them available to normal SUVs and passenger cars, the HFX-1 set can also be ordered with an eight-lug design. This proposal comes in 22 and 24 inches, starting at $3,396 and $3,796 for a complete set, respectively.
The smoked lighting units complete the design when it comes to the pictured Ford Bronco Raptor, which features a white finish, a black top, and several other black elements. We cannot tell you if the engine has been massaged to deliver more oomph, but without any intervention, it is good for 418 horsepower (424 ps/312 kW) and 440 pound-foot (597 Nm) of torque. The 3.0L EcoBoost V6 is paired with a ten-speed auto and four-wheel drive.
The Raptor sits at the very top of the Bronco lineup. For the 2024 model year, the Blue Oval is asking at least $90,035 for it, excluding destination and dealer fees. The most affordable Bronco is called the Big Bend and carries an MSRP of just under $40,000.