The Ford Bronco Raptor Joins Forza Horizon 5, 1,750-Horsepower Variant Available

The Ford Bronco Raptor has officially joined Forza Horizon 5. Players can unlock it, customize it, and check if it's any good in the game. A massive 7.4-liter V8 engine with 1,750 horsepower can be selected.
Ford has always been a key player among gamers. Furthermore, the brand has always made efforts to be that. Now, the presence of the Ford Bronco Raptor in Forza Horizon 5 comes to confirm it.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Ford Focus RS driven by Colin McRae, the electric Ford F-150 Lighting pickup truck have been among the latest cars to show up in video games.
Now, the Blue Oval gets one more virtual assignee. The hot version of the Ford Bronco is now available in Forza Horizon 5. We are thus dealing with the sixth-generation Bronco, wearing the Raptor tag.
Unlike the racing-focused Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon pretty much lets players do whatever they want. The Horizon Stories enables players to play various characters and complete jobs, while the Expedition Mode takes them on virtual road trips.
The vehicle that players will have to deal with is the 3.0-liter V6-powered Bronco Raptor. It gets 418 horsepower (424 PS) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque. Those are enough for an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.6 seconds and a quarter mile covered in 14.4 seconds with an exit speed of 94 mph (151 kph). Top speed is rated at 114 mph (183 kph).
But players can do an engine swap in the game and get less or more output, going as far as 1,750 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft, generated by a 7.4-liter V8TT engine. If that's not absolutely insane, then we don’t know what it is.
Aerodynamics and appearance can also be modified, as the off-roader can get a new front bumper and can even do without the spare tire at the rear. Side steps can be ditched, Ford tube doors can show up instead of the standard ones, or a light bar on the roof, but each and every one of them adds some weight. Players can also choose the body color, their favorite set of wheels, and tire compound.
Forza Horizon 5 is getting the American Automotive series update in November. So new cars are coming, and some of them have leaked. Therefore, the 1,234-horsepower electric Lucid Air Sapphire will join the game in two weeks' time.
The 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8 (last seen in Forza Motorsport 7), the 1957 Ford Thunderbird (last seen in Forza Motorsport 4), and the Ford GTX1 (last seen in Forza Horizon) are reportedly going to be there. Game enthusiasts also predict that some variants of the S650 Mustang are also going to be there. The American Automotive release date is November 9.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E, the Ford Focus RS driven by Colin McRae, the electric Ford F-150 Lighting pickup truck have been among the latest cars to show up in video games.
Now, the Blue Oval gets one more virtual assignee. The hot version of the Ford Bronco is now available in Forza Horizon 5. We are thus dealing with the sixth-generation Bronco, wearing the Raptor tag.
Unlike the racing-focused Forza Motorsport, Forza Horizon pretty much lets players do whatever they want. The Horizon Stories enables players to play various characters and complete jobs, while the Expedition Mode takes them on virtual road trips.
The vehicle that players will have to deal with is the 3.0-liter V6-powered Bronco Raptor. It gets 418 horsepower (424 PS) and 440 lb-ft (597 Nm) of torque. Those are enough for an acceleration from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 5.6 seconds and a quarter mile covered in 14.4 seconds with an exit speed of 94 mph (151 kph). Top speed is rated at 114 mph (183 kph).
But players can do an engine swap in the game and get less or more output, going as far as 1,750 horsepower and 1,475 lb-ft, generated by a 7.4-liter V8TT engine. If that's not absolutely insane, then we don’t know what it is.
Aerodynamics and appearance can also be modified, as the off-roader can get a new front bumper and can even do without the spare tire at the rear. Side steps can be ditched, Ford tube doors can show up instead of the standard ones, or a light bar on the roof, but each and every one of them adds some weight. Players can also choose the body color, their favorite set of wheels, and tire compound.
Forza Horizon 5 is getting the American Automotive series update in November. So new cars are coming, and some of them have leaked. Therefore, the 1,234-horsepower electric Lucid Air Sapphire will join the game in two weeks' time.
The 2012 Chrysler 300 SRT8 (last seen in Forza Motorsport 7), the 1957 Ford Thunderbird (last seen in Forza Motorsport 4), and the Ford GTX1 (last seen in Forza Horizon) are reportedly going to be there. Game enthusiasts also predict that some variants of the S650 Mustang are also going to be there. The American Automotive release date is November 9.
The @Ford Bronco Raptor is now available in Forza Horizon 5! Take it out on the roads, and the rocks, and the jungle, and the beach, and the swamps, and the desert and... pic.twitter.com/pMVSkKjVnn— Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 26, 2023