Watch a Tesla Model Y Get Destroyed by a Kia EV6 GT

A "U-drag race" isn't a revolution in the racing scene, but it sure is fun to watch. Sure, it would be a barrel of laughs to take part in one, but seeing how that's not in the cards for today, I reckon we're stuck with being simple spectators. The upside is that we have two of the most sought-after electric vehicles to enchant us with their silent but deadly attitude.

Before we see rubber meet tarmac, let's see first what our contenders are packing, frunks included. Honestly, they're so red that when you pair them with this cold season, all that's missing are some reindeer, and the Christmas decorations for the garage are halfway there.Our first silent soldier is the 2023 Kia EV6 GT, favored by manyvehicle fans. It has two electric motors paired with a mind-blowing 1-speed all-wheel drive system that gives it a weight-power ratio distribution of 8.32 lbs. per horsepower.The 2023 model can produce 576 hp or 584 ps with 545 lb-ft (739 Nm) of torque. It weighs 4,793 lbs. or 2174 kilograms and has a starting price of almost $63,000, destination charges included. If you want the cheaper option, the 2024 non-GT version starts at around $43k.Facing the Kia, we have the 2020 Tesla Model Y Performance, which might be even more beloved than the Kia among EV enthusiasts. It's also not that far off price-wise. The Model Y Performance starts at roughly $41,000, but the standard Y is even lower, at almost $33,000.The difference between the base Y and Performance is that with the latter, you get an increased top speed from 135mph (217 kph) to 155 mph (249 kph), 21" Überturbine wheels, performance brakes, a lower suspension, aluminum pedals, and last but not least, a carbon fiber spoiler.This silent red Santa sled also has dual electric motors that can deliver up to 456 hp (462 ps) with 497 lb-ft (504 Nm) of torque. It's, of course, and weighs 4,419 lbs. or 2004 kg.As I was saying earlier, the rules of this "U-drag race" are simple. The fine folk at the Edmunds Cars YouTube channel came up with them. Both cars go for the standard 1/4-mile, break as fast as possible, make a U-turn, and then floor it to where they began.During the first race, the EV6 GT had a visible advantage from the start and reached the quarter-mile mark much faster than the Tesla Model Y. After the corner, the Tesla caught up a bit with the Kia, but it was a no contest in the end. The extra horsepower from the Kia kicked in and left the Tesla in the dust.For the second race, they switched cars, as is customary, to ensure a fair game for everyone. But, as you probably already guessed, Elon's brain baby still couldn't compete.The 2023 Kia EV6 GT got from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds, while the 2020 Tesla Model Y did it in 3.9 seconds. As for the 1/4-mile run, the Kia got there in 11.9 seconds at 120 mph (193 kph), while the Model Y did it in 12.4 seconds at 113 mph or 182 kph.Lastly, the Kia finished in 34.2 seconds at 130 miles per hour or 210 kph, while the Tesla Model Y rushed to get there in 35.4 seconds at 122.5 mph or 197 kph.