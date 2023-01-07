Forza Horizon 5 Debuts New FORDzathon Series Featuring Themed Events and Rewards

The new events and challenges will emphasize the impact Ford has made on the automotive industry in various activities like Seasonal Championships, The Trial, Forzathon, Horizon Open, Photo Challenges and Seasonal PR Stunts.
For example, you’ll have to set your fastest lap time on the Horizon Baja Scramble while driving the 2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta in Monthly Rivals. You’ll also be able to drive the all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, developed by Ford Performance in collaboration with RTR Vehicles, on Emerald Circuit in Forza EV.
Playground Games has also announced that it will bring back the Floating Lanterns collectibles in celebration of the New Year. If you’re hunting for these, keep in mind they will only be available until January 12. If you manage to grab 50 Floating Lanterns and complete the Festival Playlist challenge, you’ll unlock “Nocturne” by Keeno for Horizon Mixtape.
But wait, there’s more! #FORDzathon is not just about Ford cars, so the update will introduce two new-to-franchise cars and three cars returning from previous Forza games, which will be handed as rewards for some of the events and challenges on the Festival Playlist.
Simply earn 80 points in the #FORDzathon Festival Playlist series and you’ll be able to unlock the 2021 MG MG6 XPower. The car is available from January 5 to February 2, so plenty of time to get it.
Thanks to its straight-four 1.5-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine fused with a high-power synchronous electric motor and a solid 300 horsepower, the 2021 MG MG6 XPower is capable of reaching 62mph from zero in just six seconds.
On the other hand, this car’s brakes are specifically designed for racing and feature an innovative brake disc, as well as upgraded front and read caliper system that should bring the car from 62mph to standstill in a very short 108-feet (33-meter) sprint.
Renault Megane RS250, a full-fledged French car that combines Renault’s tuning expertise with the stylish Megane. The car is fitted with a twin-scroll turbocharger that boosts output to 250 horsepower, which is quite amazing considering its engine is only 2 liters.
The 2010 Renault Megane RS250 will be available during the Summer “Wet” Season on the #FORDzathon Festival Playlist. Earn 20 points between January 5 and January 12 and the car can be yours if you want it.
The same goes for the 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower, which will be available during the Autumn “Storm” Season between January 12 and January 19. While the traditional version of the car is the overall reward for the #FORDzathon series, the racecar variant will only be available during the second season of the series and can be yours if you earn 20 points.
The 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower comes with a special racecar livery and improved performance thanks to a 350-horsepower front-wheel-drive output. This car has a six-speed sequential gearbox and makes use of a dual master cylinder brakes system with four-piston calipers. It’s a beast on the racetrack and a beauty outside.
Earn 20 points during the Winter “Dry” Season of the #FORDzathon Festival Playlist between January 19 and January 26, and you’ll unlock the 2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept. A rather lackluster car when it comes to comfy specs, but a powerful one on the racetrack.
The car packs the 271-horsepower turbo four-cylinder from the Meagen RS 275 Trophy-R model, as well as key suspension and braking components, but in a more compact body. It’s an interesting concept that might surprise you in terms of speed and handling.
Featuring Brembo brake clipers, the car will start and stop with the best in its class. Also, the Clio RS suspension has been upgraded with widened front and rear tracks to provide stable and grippy handling. Although it costs double the price of a base Clio, the additional investment is well-worth if you’re looking for performance.
In other news, Playground Games teased the next Forza Horizon 5 series update, which will drop next month. Apparently, the update will celebrate Japanese Automotive and will introduce new cars, a new collectible, and new EventLab props in the Blueprint Builder.
For example, you’ll have to set your fastest lap time on the Horizon Baja Scramble while driving the 2017 Ford #14 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing GRC Fiesta in Monthly Rivals. You’ll also be able to drive the all-electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, developed by Ford Performance in collaboration with RTR Vehicles, on Emerald Circuit in Forza EV.
Playground Games has also announced that it will bring back the Floating Lanterns collectibles in celebration of the New Year. If you’re hunting for these, keep in mind they will only be available until January 12. If you manage to grab 50 Floating Lanterns and complete the Festival Playlist challenge, you’ll unlock “Nocturne” by Keeno for Horizon Mixtape.
But wait, there’s more! #FORDzathon is not just about Ford cars, so the update will introduce two new-to-franchise cars and three cars returning from previous Forza games, which will be handed as rewards for some of the events and challenges on the Festival Playlist.
Simply earn 80 points in the #FORDzathon Festival Playlist series and you’ll be able to unlock the 2021 MG MG6 XPower. The car is available from January 5 to February 2, so plenty of time to get it.
Thanks to its straight-four 1.5-liter direct-injection turbocharged engine fused with a high-power synchronous electric motor and a solid 300 horsepower, the 2021 MG MG6 XPower is capable of reaching 62mph from zero in just six seconds.
On the other hand, this car’s brakes are specifically designed for racing and feature an innovative brake disc, as well as upgraded front and read caliper system that should bring the car from 62mph to standstill in a very short 108-feet (33-meter) sprint.
Renault Megane RS250, a full-fledged French car that combines Renault’s tuning expertise with the stylish Megane. The car is fitted with a twin-scroll turbocharger that boosts output to 250 horsepower, which is quite amazing considering its engine is only 2 liters.
The 2010 Renault Megane RS250 will be available during the Summer “Wet” Season on the #FORDzathon Festival Playlist. Earn 20 points between January 5 and January 12 and the car can be yours if you want it.
The same goes for the 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower, which will be available during the Autumn “Storm” Season between January 12 and January 19. While the traditional version of the car is the overall reward for the #FORDzathon series, the racecar variant will only be available during the second season of the series and can be yours if you earn 20 points.
The 2020 MG #20 MG6 XPower comes with a special racecar livery and improved performance thanks to a 350-horsepower front-wheel-drive output. This car has a six-speed sequential gearbox and makes use of a dual master cylinder brakes system with four-piston calipers. It’s a beast on the racetrack and a beauty outside.
Earn 20 points during the Winter “Dry” Season of the #FORDzathon Festival Playlist between January 19 and January 26, and you’ll unlock the 2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept. A rather lackluster car when it comes to comfy specs, but a powerful one on the racetrack.
The car packs the 271-horsepower turbo four-cylinder from the Meagen RS 275 Trophy-R model, as well as key suspension and braking components, but in a more compact body. It’s an interesting concept that might surprise you in terms of speed and handling.
Featuring Brembo brake clipers, the car will start and stop with the best in its class. Also, the Clio RS suspension has been upgraded with widened front and rear tracks to provide stable and grippy handling. Although it costs double the price of a base Clio, the additional investment is well-worth if you’re looking for performance.
In other news, Playground Games teased the next Forza Horizon 5 series update, which will drop next month. Apparently, the update will celebrate Japanese Automotive and will introduce new cars, a new collectible, and new EventLab props in the Blueprint Builder.