1959 Chevrolet Impala "Needs a Little Love," Looks Fabulous on a Trailer

Chevrolet needed only two years to bring the Impala from the drawing board to the street. The car smiled in front of the public for the first time in 1956, when it attended GM's motor show as a concept.
It debuted in 1958 as the top Bel Air version and became an instant hit. It sold like hotcakes from the first months of availability, so it was only a matter of time until it gained series status. This eventually happened in 1959, when the Bel Air and the Impala embraced separate destinies in the automotive world.
The Impala was the new head-turning machine in Chevy's lineup, bringing home the bacon and receiving most of the love not only from the GM brand but also from customers in the United States.
The four-door sedan in these photos shows why.
The car comes with few specifics, leaving many questions without an answer. However, I admit I'm intrigued by how good it looks despite the obvious body issues highlighted by the owner in the photos posted on Craigslist.
The car is pictured sitting on a trailer, and while it's impossible to tell if the engine still starts, the owner emphasizes "it needs a little love." Theoretically, everything is in working shape, and the car should be ready for the road with minor TLC. I don't expect the engine to be locked, though it's unclear why the car is sitting on a trailer and not moving on its own wheels.
Meanwhile, the car still has a 283 under the hood. This was the base engine in 1959, coming as an upgrade over the six-cylinder unit aimed mostly at people not interested in performance. The top unit for this model year was the 348.
While the Impala looks good for a car so old, the owner doesn't answer the big questions, so it's hard to tell if the sedan has ever received a restoration and if everything is original. The answers to these questions make a huge difference and help justify a hefty price tag. Otherwise, many people might be tempted to walk away, especially if they're interested in an all-original Impala.
However, this car desires more attention, so buyers should contact the seller for more information. You should also check it out in person or order a third-party inspection, as you must determine the condition of everything, including the undercarriage. It's also unknown if the engine has ever been rebuilt.
The owner is willing to let this Impala go for $20,000, which is an ambitious expectation unless the car is still original and sports the factory engine. You can find it in Greely, close to Denver, and you'll probably need a trailer to take it home, considering the lack of engine information.
The Impala was the new head-turning machine in Chevy's lineup, bringing home the bacon and receiving most of the love not only from the GM brand but also from customers in the United States.
The four-door sedan in these photos shows why.
The car comes with few specifics, leaving many questions without an answer. However, I admit I'm intrigued by how good it looks despite the obvious body issues highlighted by the owner in the photos posted on Craigslist.
The car is pictured sitting on a trailer, and while it's impossible to tell if the engine still starts, the owner emphasizes "it needs a little love." Theoretically, everything is in working shape, and the car should be ready for the road with minor TLC. I don't expect the engine to be locked, though it's unclear why the car is sitting on a trailer and not moving on its own wheels.
Meanwhile, the car still has a 283 under the hood. This was the base engine in 1959, coming as an upgrade over the six-cylinder unit aimed mostly at people not interested in performance. The top unit for this model year was the 348.
While the Impala looks good for a car so old, the owner doesn't answer the big questions, so it's hard to tell if the sedan has ever received a restoration and if everything is original. The answers to these questions make a huge difference and help justify a hefty price tag. Otherwise, many people might be tempted to walk away, especially if they're interested in an all-original Impala.
However, this car desires more attention, so buyers should contact the seller for more information. You should also check it out in person or order a third-party inspection, as you must determine the condition of everything, including the undercarriage. It's also unknown if the engine has ever been rebuilt.
The owner is willing to let this Impala go for $20,000, which is an ambitious expectation unless the car is still original and sports the factory engine. You can find it in Greely, close to Denver, and you'll probably need a trailer to take it home, considering the lack of engine information.