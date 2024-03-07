Mysterious 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Looks Good From a Distance, Needs Total Restoration

The 1964 model year didn't bring notable changes to the Impala lineup. After all, Chevrolet was already directing all resources to the new generation scheduled for 1965, so Impala's purpose was now to keep the interest in the series at least at the same level.
However, the Impala was Chevy's new superstar, and with sales growing every year, the 1964 release paved the way for an incredible achievement in 1965. The Impala became the first car in the United States to sell more than one million units in a year, turning into America's favorite nameplate and Chevrolet's top money-making machine.
A 1964 Impala wearing the desirable SS tags landed on eBay not long ago, trying to find a new home where the owner would start a complete restoration.
The mysterious Impala comes with little information, and despite looking solid, with the trunk pan not suffering from critical rust problems, it still fails to answer the essential questions. Is the car completely original? Has this Impala ever received a restoration or any kind of metalwork?
All signs seem to suggest that the vehicle has previously served as a donor for another Impala – the engine and the transmission are missing, and the front seats are no more.
The solid metal condition indicates that a previous owner already repaired the floors and the trunk pan, and I wouldn't be surprised to find out that the Impala has also received a respray. The paint looks good from a distance, but the closer you get, the more problems you discover. You'll also find some dents that must be resolved urgently before the rust kicks in, and I'm certain a professional restorer or a collector would want another respray.
I can't tell if the vehicle is a genuine SS, but the car does wear the desirable tags. However, you should be able to decrypt more information with an in-person or third-party inspection, and this is highly recommended if you want to buy the car. It comes with a clean title, but considering the lack of information and interior pics, you're not getting the full picture without first seeing the car live.
Another shortcoming is the selling price. Seller pachec1189 believes the car is worth at least $15K, which isn't even the actual selling price. They also configured a reserve, so the bidding must go higher before the Impala can leave for a new home. Nobody entered the race to buy the car, which isn't necessarily surprising considering the price and the fact that it's a roller without a drivetrain.
Meanwhile, if you're interested in this Impala and think you can get the price lower, you should first go inspect it live in Ventura, California. Don't forget to bring your trailer to take the car home.
