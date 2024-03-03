Two 1964 Chevrolet Impalas Fighting for Life, Only the SS Will Probably Survive

The year was 1956, and Chevrolet decided to preview its full-size strategy at GM's motor show by unveiling a concept the company was already thinking about mass-producing.
The prototype smiled in front of the public in the hardtop body style and wore a beautiful emerald green finish with a white interior. It was an exquisite appearance, and people seemed to love it.
It didn't take long before General Motors decided to promote the concept to the drawing board, with Clare MacKichan and his team in charge of making the Impala happen. MacKichan was the man behind the famous 1955 Bel Air, eventually designing the entire 1958 full-size lineup that helped put Chevrolet back on the automotive map.
The Impala launched in 1958 as the top Bel Air version. It was offered as a two-door hardtop and convertible, sporting everything a full-size Chevrolet could offer. Everything was exquisite and rapidly impressed American buyers, with the GM brand selling over 125K coupes and nearly 56K convertibles. The first-ever Impala accounted for over 15% of the entire Chevrolet production, so it was obvious to everybody that the nameplate was ready for the next step.
The Impala gained series status in 1959, embracing a different path from the Bel Air but still sharing the looks, engines, and almost everything else. However, the Impala was the new head-turning machine carrying a Chevrolet logo, and the GM brand wanted to make sure everybody knew it.
The next years witnessed massive improvements to the Impala lineup, with every new release bringing additional restyling, new engines, the SS package, and a continued focus on performance and styling.
The 1964 Impala was the final refresh of the generation before Chevrolet unveiled the record-breaking 1965 model year. It didn't bring significant styling changes, and the GM brand retained the engine lineup nearly unchanged from the previous model year.
The base unit was the same six-cylinder unit with 140 horsepower. It might sound disappointing for a car as large as the Impala, but the straight-six unit was the economical choice for people who didn't care about performance. The next in the queue was the 283 with 195 horsepower – the four-barrel version was no longer available since 1962, so customers could order a 327 with 250 or 300 horsepower.
Super Sport buyers who were particularly interested in the performance side of the car picked the almighty 409, available on the 1964 Impala in three power versions. The top developed 425 horsepower, coming with twin four-barrel carburetors.
A fantastic duoeBay seller HOLLYWOOD GENERAL STORE posted not one but two 1964 Impalas, both fighting for restoration. However, it's obvious only one will survive as a restored model, and I'll let you figure out which one by checking out the details below and the photos in the gallery.
I won't comment too much about their condition because you can already decrypt nearly everything in the pics, but it's worth knowing from the beginning that both hardtops come with engines under the hood.
The owner doesn't share more specifics, so I can't tell if they start and run, but fingers crossed for at least one mill to turn over by hand. The two cars look like they've been sitting for a long time, so I wouldn't be surprised to find the engines in a non-working shape. However, depending on how long and where they've been sitting, the engines could bring more concerning problems. A seized engine would be a major roadblock for a complete restoration, so have everything inspected before committing to a purchase.
The Super Sport is the car that likely catches everybody's attention. Coming with a tachometer and a four-speed transmission, the SS also requires critical bodywork, including new floors and trunk pans. It's the reason I believe the regular hardtop won't make it, as it'll probably become a donor for the more desirable Super Sport.
To be honest, I believe the regular hardtop looks "more" restorable than the Super Sport, but we all know how intriguing the SS tags have become these days. I wouldn't expect anyone to save the non-SS and use the SS as a donor, though with a little effort, both cars can be saved, especially if the required parts are available.
However, it's clear the duo isn't aimed at the Average Joe. Only someone with the right restoration skills and a true Impala aficionado can save these two cars, so fingers crossed for the right person to come across the listing. Meanwhile, the listing keeps getting attention, with eBay's statistics revealing that 13 people are already monitoring the ad only a few hours after it went live on the auction site.
The asking price is fair, considering you're getting two Impalas. The owner is willing to let both cars go for $9,700. You can find them parked in Malta, Illinois, and you'll need a trailer to take them home, considering the non-running engines and the missing parts.