1959 Chevrolet Impala Emerges From a Barn With a Fabulous Interior and a Working V8

1956 was the year when the Impala smiled in front of the public for the first time. It was only a concept, but the car was received so well that Chevrolet needed only two years to push it from the drawing board to mass production.
The first Impala ready for the road saw daylight in 1958. It launched as the top Bel Air version, using only the hardtop and convertible body styles.
However, the early response was fantastic. The GM brand rapidly made the right call and promoted the Impala to series status, giving birth to the second generation only a year later.
The 1959 Impala continued to share the looks and engines with the Bel Air, but it was already the model receiving all the love from Chevrolet. It had all the bells and whistles available on a full-size Chevy, paving the way for skyrocketing sales that continued throughout the next two decades.
A 1959 Impala landed on eBay not long ago, seeking another chance after spending over 25 years in a barn. The car looks fantastic for its age, though it looks like it has already received at least a partial restoration. The interior is fabulous, and seller 123jjanet says it's not original – it's why I believe a previous owner started a partial refresh of the car.
The Impala has already received essential fixes to get up and running, so it now comes with a new water pump, a new heater, new spark plugs, and a rebuilt carburetor. The 283 V8 under the hood "fires right up," but the transmission leaks oil.
The 283 was the base V8 in 1959. Chevrolet's full-size lineup was still in its early days, so the Bel Air, the Impala, and the other models based on the same platform could be had with a choice of only three engines. The lazy six-cylinder unit was considered the right choice for anyone interested only in a fancy grocery-getter, while the 283 offered a good balance between economy and performance. The 348 V8 was the right choice for people looking for an adrenaline boost when driving a full-size Chevy.
Despite sitting for nearly three decades, this 1959 Impala looks doable, with the paint also requiring some attention. Hats off to the seller for highlighting all issues in the shared photos, with occasional rust bubbles, dents, and cracks seen in the pics. Everything should be easy to repair, so the Impala qualifies for an easy restoration project, especially if you don't mind the non-original interior.
The fierce battle for the car is unsurprising. The Impala has received over 60 bids, with the top offer reaching $40,000 today. The auction comes without a reserve, meaning the highest bid will take the car home. It's located in Saint Paul, Nebraska, and requires towing.
