Same Owner for 30 Years: 1961 Chevy Impala Flexes Spotless Bubble Top, "Mostly" Original

The Impala was ready for a new generation in 1961 after a successful debut in 1958. Originally available as a Bel Air version, the Impala graduated to a stand-alone series in 1959 when the second generation came to be.
After two years of production, the third-generation Impala was ready for prime time, launching with several notable changes, including the desirable bubble top design.
1961 also witnessed the debut of the Super Sport. The package was available for $53.80 and included power brakes, new wheel covers, chassis reinforcements, and the famous SS trims.
The Impala in these photos doesn't sport the SS package but comes with the desirable bubbletop in spotless shape.
The car spent the last 30 years with the same owner, and eBay seller sharpbjo says the car is "mostly original." However, it has also received several upgrades that ruin the original magic, including an upgraded stereo system with Bluetooth.
The paint and the chrome were redone approximately one year ago, so the car's shape is nearly impeccable. It's unclear if the engine was also swapped with another unit or if the 283 under the hood is the original mill, but it's in good shape, making the car ready for the road.
Most Impalas produced in 1961 came with the 235 six-cylinder engine (rated at 135 horsepower) or the base V8 – the 283 with 170 or 230 horsepower. The latter sported a four-barrel carburetor, which is the same unit that is installed on this Impala. The top choice in 1961 was the 348, though Chevrolet also launched a 409 mid-year with 360 horsepower.
The photos shared on eBay suggest that this Impala's place is in a heated garage, with everything in good condition inside, outside, and under the hood. However, if you want a completely original package, the only option is to remove all the aftermarket upgrades, including the awful Bluetooth system with no place on such a classic gem.
Otherwise, it's hard to find something to hate on this Impala. It's unclear if the 283 has ever been rebuilt, but the car checks most boxes for a genuine head-turning machine.
One intriguing bit that raises more questions than answers is the title field in the eBay summary. The owner says the car comes with a salvage title, so make sure you ask more questions if you're interested in this car.
Taking home the Impala won't be affordable, as the seller expects to get at least $55K for the car. The good news is that they didn't enable a reserve, so a single bid is all it takes to find a new home for this otherwise impressive Impala. If you want to see it in person, you must travel to Casa Grande, Arizona, where the Impala awaits the auction's end.
1961 also witnessed the debut of the Super Sport. The package was available for $53.80 and included power brakes, new wheel covers, chassis reinforcements, and the famous SS trims.
The Impala in these photos doesn't sport the SS package but comes with the desirable bubbletop in spotless shape.
The car spent the last 30 years with the same owner, and eBay seller sharpbjo says the car is "mostly original." However, it has also received several upgrades that ruin the original magic, including an upgraded stereo system with Bluetooth.
The paint and the chrome were redone approximately one year ago, so the car's shape is nearly impeccable. It's unclear if the engine was also swapped with another unit or if the 283 under the hood is the original mill, but it's in good shape, making the car ready for the road.
Most Impalas produced in 1961 came with the 235 six-cylinder engine (rated at 135 horsepower) or the base V8 – the 283 with 170 or 230 horsepower. The latter sported a four-barrel carburetor, which is the same unit that is installed on this Impala. The top choice in 1961 was the 348, though Chevrolet also launched a 409 mid-year with 360 horsepower.
The photos shared on eBay suggest that this Impala's place is in a heated garage, with everything in good condition inside, outside, and under the hood. However, if you want a completely original package, the only option is to remove all the aftermarket upgrades, including the awful Bluetooth system with no place on such a classic gem.
Otherwise, it's hard to find something to hate on this Impala. It's unclear if the 283 has ever been rebuilt, but the car checks most boxes for a genuine head-turning machine.
One intriguing bit that raises more questions than answers is the title field in the eBay summary. The owner says the car comes with a salvage title, so make sure you ask more questions if you're interested in this car.
Taking home the Impala won't be affordable, as the seller expects to get at least $55K for the car. The good news is that they didn't enable a reserve, so a single bid is all it takes to find a new home for this otherwise impressive Impala. If you want to see it in person, you must travel to Casa Grande, Arizona, where the Impala awaits the auction's end.