Video: Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Hits 225 MPH on Public Road

The Lamborghini Huracan saga is not over yet, as while we thought the Sterrato was the swansong, the Italian supercar maker might prep another version that will officially bid farewell to the V10-powered series.
Nevertheless, since the entire Lamborghini Huracan family has been sold out until production ends, we reckon the alleged upcoming model will also be spoken for when it goes official. We expect it to be the most extreme version of the supercar yet, and it appears it might add the STJ moniker, as per a recent trademark with the EUIPO (European Union Intellectual Property Office).
Mind you, one does not necessarily have to wait for Lamborghini to supposedly introduce the Huracan STJ to enjoy a fine copy, as they could land an even punchier one. You see, multiple tuners could truly bring out the beast within any Huracan (and not only), usually by applying the twin-turbo treatment. Thus, examples boasting four-digit outputs are a thing, like the one depicted on video below.
Put to the test by AutoTopNL on YouTube, with the footage shared recently, this twin-turbo Lamborghini Huracan reached a dizzying top speed on a no-speed-limit section of Germany's Autobahn. As a matter of fact, the speedometer revealed 363 kph at one point or 225 mph. And if that isn't enough to scare the bejesus out of hypercar owners, then the brutal acceleration certainly will, as this modified beast can pin you into the seat and keep you there a long time.
The 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.9 seconds before it taps out at 201 mph (325 kph). The sprint time of this tuned copy is unknown, but it can likely hit sixty-two miles an hour in around two seconds flat or quicker. As for the top speed, well, we already told you how much it achieved during its Autobahn run, and that’s highly impressive for any machine, regardless of the make and model.
This tuned Lambo was put to the test with emphasis on its straight-line performance, and while the run may have been within the boundaries of the law, we highly recommend keeping your stunts away from public roads, as everything could go south in the blink of an eye. That said, let's see what this ultra-punchy Huracan can do.
How much power are we looking at exactly? That would be 1,250 hp, which is probably the metric figure, thus translating to 1,232 bhp/919 kW. By comparison, the stock Lamborghini Huracan Performante, which used to be the configuration of this crazy bull before it received the twin-turbo conversion, has 631 hp (640 ps/470 kW) at 8,000 rpm and a peak thrust of 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) at 6,500 rpm.
