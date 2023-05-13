Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Performante Demands Your First Born for Dizzying Rides

The Lamborghini Huracan production is nearing the end of its life. The brand's entry-level supercar will be reportedly phased off next year when its successor is due, and it's been completely sold, according to the auto marque based in Sant'Agata Bolognese, Italy.
This means anyone who wants a Lamborghini Huracan of their own will have to search the used car market for that perfect example. And if money is no concern, then why not get an ultra-punchy one that can give models like the Bugatti Chiron a run for their money on a good day?
If you nodded, then the pictured copy could be the right one for you. Underground Racing modified it, and if you're familiar with their work, you know it boasts a jaw-dropping amount of power. You are looking at a twin-turbo conversion of the Italian supercar, which is much more powerful than the stock one.
According to the tuner, the engine was basically rebuilt. The 5.2-liter V10, which comes with no forced induction trickery from the factory, sports upgraded everything, from the block sleeves and race pistons to the main bearings, rod bearings, machine block deck surface, air filters, and so on. The result is a staggering 1,150 hp at the wheels on regular pump gas and 1,500 hp at the wheels on race gas. The supercar is accompanied by a 2-year/24,000-mile (38,624-km) warranty, and it sits in a superior league compared to the normal Lamborghini Huracan Performante on which it builds.
Without any modifications, the Huracan Performante’s naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 engine is good for 631 hp (640 ps/470 kW) at 8,000 rpm at the crank. It develops 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm, delivering the thrust to the all-wheel drive system with a mechanical self-locking differential through a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
The Raging Bull states that it needs only 2.9 seconds to hit sixty-two mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and 8.9 seconds from 0 to 124 mph (0-200 kph), with a top speed over 201 mph (325 kph). Unfortunately, the tuner hasn't released any performance numbers, but you can bet on the fact that it takes around two seconds (perhaps a bit less) to sprint to sixty miles an hour.
When Lamborghini was still accepting orders for the Huracan Performante, this supercar used to kick out at roughly $300,000. As a result, you know that a twin-turbo conversion with more power than a Bugatti Chiron is going to cost more than that, don't you? For Underground Racing's blue copy pictured in the gallery above, you are looking at $525,000 to make it yours. It has 11,395 miles (18,338 km) on the clock, and you can check out the ad here.
