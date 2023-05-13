Rugged Ford Expedition Spied, Could Be the Off-Road-Ready Tremor

A few months ago, the Blue Oval's CFO, John Lawler, said they're planning new Tremor and Raptor derivatives of some of their vehicles. He didn't particularly point to the Expedition getting a more rugged trim, but these images, taken by our spy photographers, seem to prove that Ford is indeed working on such a model.
At first glance, the prototype in question doesn't look that special. It's still a Ford Expedition, albeit with a few tweaks here and there. But those tweaks turn into upgrades once you zoom in on certain pictures. For one, it's clear that it has a skid plate up front and a new bumper, by the looks of it. The grille is believed to be new, just like the headlamps, though due to the thick camouflage wrapped around the entire exterior of the scooped tester, it's impossible to decipher their designs.
Another thing worth mentioning is the styling of the side skirts, which are more rugged. The back end of the SUV is only partially visible in this fresh batch of spy shots, though it doesn't seem to have a different bumper. The exhaust tip looks identical, and if anything, it might feature new taillights and perhaps a few updates made to the tailgate, particularly to the emblems strapped to it. Compared to the regular Expedition models, this one has a set of wheels identical to the F-150 Tremor. Finish in black, they were wrapped in thick all-terrain tires from General Grabber on the pictured prototype.
The ground clearance of the alleged Ford Expedition Tremor appears to have been slightly increased compared to the standard variants, and enthusiasts should look forward to improved approach and departure angles for more serious off-roading. They should also expect a few interior upgrades, at least in the form of new upholstery and trim. Everything else will likely carry over for the most part, including that large infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard that has a portrait-oriented screen. Whether the Dearborn automaker is planning additional upgrades for this trim level is yet unknown.
Certain outlets report that the rumored Tremor model will sit in the middle of Ford's Expedition family, above the Timberline that kicks off at $72,000 before destination and dealer fees. This model has off-road shocks and a ground clearance of 10.6 inches (270 mm) which the company says it's best-in-class. The entire lineup packs the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that produces, depending on the trim level, 380 and 400 hp, with the respective torque rated at 470 and 480 lb-ft (637-651 Nm). The Timberline enjoys 440 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm). When will the supposed Tremor variant debut? Perhaps later this year, launching as a 2024 model.
Another thing worth mentioning is the styling of the side skirts, which are more rugged. The back end of the SUV is only partially visible in this fresh batch of spy shots, though it doesn't seem to have a different bumper. The exhaust tip looks identical, and if anything, it might feature new taillights and perhaps a few updates made to the tailgate, particularly to the emblems strapped to it. Compared to the regular Expedition models, this one has a set of wheels identical to the F-150 Tremor. Finish in black, they were wrapped in thick all-terrain tires from General Grabber on the pictured prototype.
The ground clearance of the alleged Ford Expedition Tremor appears to have been slightly increased compared to the standard variants, and enthusiasts should look forward to improved approach and departure angles for more serious off-roading. They should also expect a few interior upgrades, at least in the form of new upholstery and trim. Everything else will likely carry over for the most part, including that large infotainment screen in the middle of the dashboard that has a portrait-oriented screen. Whether the Dearborn automaker is planning additional upgrades for this trim level is yet unknown.
Certain outlets report that the rumored Tremor model will sit in the middle of Ford's Expedition family, above the Timberline that kicks off at $72,000 before destination and dealer fees. This model has off-road shocks and a ground clearance of 10.6 inches (270 mm) which the company says it's best-in-class. The entire lineup packs the same 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine that produces, depending on the trim level, 380 and 400 hp, with the respective torque rated at 470 and 480 lb-ft (637-651 Nm). The Timberline enjoys 440 hp and 510 lb-ft (691 Nm). When will the supposed Tremor variant debut? Perhaps later this year, launching as a 2024 model.