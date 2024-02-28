Lamborghini Patents the "STJ" Name, It Might Be for the Last V10-Powered Huracan

The Lamborghini V10 is also getting ready to step out. With Audi ditching the engine, Lamborghini was not going to keep it in production for much longer. The carmaker has just trademarked the STJ designation, which will reportedly be the swan song of the V10.
The end of an era is closing in on the car industry. Developing a new generation of high-capacity engines to comply with the ever-stricter emissions regulations would not be profitable anymore. That is why Lamborghini is preparing the retirement of its V10.
The STJ lettering will accompany the last Huracan variant before Lamborghini rolls out its successor. Lamborghini filed a patent to trademark the "Huracan STJ" designation with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on February 27 and is probably already working on the new variant of the supercar.
The filing also includes a logo that displays the "Huracan STJ" lettering, with the "J" in red, highlighting the athletic nature of the upcoming variant. The application is under examination.
Lamborghini informed potential customers that the Huracan was already sold out by May 2023, with the remaining production run scheduled to be completed this year. Most likely, the STJ variant will be a very limited-run one as the Italian carmaker would prefer to keep its exclusivity.
However, we have yet to see if Lamborghini is going to make the upcoming variant a track-only version like the GT3 EVO2 race car, for instance, paying tribute to the brand's racing cars, or rather, an upgraded street-legal STO (Super Trofeo Omologata). Lamborghini also rolled out the SVJ variant of the Aventador.
The "J" in the "STJ" lettering stands for "Jota," the name given for the first time to an extreme version of the classic Lamborghini Miura back in 1970. It was a car developed with the help of test driver and automotive engineer Bob Wallace. Lamborghini has previously used the Spanish term for its track-focused models, with the Diablo Jota and the Aventador SVJ being on the list.
The STO is powered by the same naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 petrol engine that pumps out 631 horsepower (640 metric horsepower) and 417 pound-feet (565 Newton meters) of torque for a run from 0 to 62 mph (0 to 100 kph) in 3 seconds flat. Therefore, the STJ should go for at least those figures or above.
The Huracan STJ will reportedly be the last Mohican: the final V10-powered Lamborghini before the brand switches to an entirely electrified lineup and downsizing. The successor of the Huracan will most likely go for the company's twin-turbocharged V8 in a plug-in hybrid setup.
Lamborghini debuted the V10 back in 2003 with the Huracan. Three years later, it found room under the hood of Audi's R8. The German carmaker announced that the R8 would be retired and, with it, the V10 in an attempt to downsize and go for an entire electric lineup as soon as possible without indicating a deadline.
