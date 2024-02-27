It Looks Like This Lamborghini Huracan, Abandoned on a Busy Street, Is Not Going Anywhere

A Lamborghini Huracan has been sitting for days on a street in the business district of Madrid, Spain. Nobody knows why the supercar was left there. Early reports indicated that it belonged to a soccer star from Real Madrid.
The vehicle has been sitting in the street, on Paseo de la Castellana, Madrid's business district, for several days. The car sporting what seems to be a turquoise wrap and golden wheels is parked not far from the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium and the Cuzco Square, so thousands of people get to see it every day.
But there is something that not many people notice. There are several seals from the Municipal Police glued in several places on the body of the car, with one sitting at the top of the windshield and two more blocking the doors. They all read "Vehiculo presintado," which is Spanish for "Sealed vehicle."
The police officers sealed the supercar after receiving an order from the General Treasury of Social Security (TGSS). Spanish website Motor El Pais reports that the car belongs to a company that owes a considerable amount of money to Social Security in several provinces of Spain. The police sealed the Lamborghini in relation to the debt of the owning company as a precautionary measure.
Since it is sealed by the authorities, the doors or top of the Lamborghini Huracan Spyder cannot be opened, and the car cannot be moved. In such cases, the entity sealing the car must notify the debtor. While sealed, the vehicle cannot be used by its owner or any other person.
If the financial issues are solved, the owner should be able to repossess the car and drive it. If they fail to pay the debt, authorities may proceed to seize the vehicle. After being seized, the car can be auctioned off by the government.
Early reports claimed that the car belonged to soccer star Vinicius Junior from Real Madrid. He's got a Lamborghini Huracan in a very similar shade of turquoise. However, it turns out that it does not belong to him but to a company owned by Chinese citizen Luis Xia, who is also the owner of the fast food restaurant chain Torro Burger, to whom Social Security attributes the debts.
The Huracan was a $250,000 affair when new, with prices going up to $350,000, depending on the equipment. The model is powered by the mid-mounted, naturally aspirated V10 engine that pumps out 602 horsepower (610 metric horsepower) and 413 pound-feet (560 Newton meters) of torque, transferred to all four wheels through the seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. These are the parameters that make it flash from 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 204 mph (328 kph).
But this car right here looks like it is not going anywhere. Furthermore, it has become an attraction in the area as tourists stop to take photos of the sealed supercar.
