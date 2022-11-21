Real Madrid Soccer Players Receive Brand New Fully Electric Cars Courtesy of BMW

Earlier this year, it was announced that Real Madrid FC signed a partnership with BMW. Now the players, including Karim Benzema, Toni Kross, and Thibaut Courtois, received brand-new, fully electric BMWs.
Up until 2022, Real Madrid had a partnership with Audi, but this year, the soccer team switched things up and partnered with BMW. Now, the team got brand-new electric cars from the premium German car manufacturer.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois picked the i4 M50. He was really happy with the new BMW, admitting that he's never driven a fully electric car before. "It's really cool, I think this car drives really well, and since I live a little bit further away, it's comfortable to drive every day." He told that "you have to get used to the fact that it doesn't make any noise, it's a little different to drive, but it's a really good experience, so I'm enjoying it."
Other players who received the BMW i4 were Vinicius "Vini Jr.", D. Ceballos, David Alaba, and Karim Benzema. Coach Carlo Ancelotti went for the same model.
Several players got the iX xDrive50, including Antonio Rüdiger, Nacho, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, and Lucas Vázquez. Camavinga shared his excitement over the crossover SUV, saying that it's "a great car for a great person."
The 2023 BMX iX xDrive50 comes with a starting price of $84,100 before options and taxes. Two electric motors put down 516 horsepower (523 ps) and make the car run from 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.4 seconds. A 111.5-kW battery pack provides it with a range of up to 324 mi (521 km).
The i4 M50 has a MSRP of $67,300. It's got 536 horsepower (544 ps), reaches 60 mph (97 kph) from zero in 3.7 seconds, and has a range of up to 270 mi (435 km).
Los Blancos wore jackets with the soccer club and BMW's logo on them and posed in front of the cameras as they autographed the license plates on their own cars. All players got a chance to pick between the i4 and iX, plus which colors they preferred for their rides.
