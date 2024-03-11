1963 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Low Miles, Must Answer One Big Question

A 1963 Chevrolet Impala Super Sport landed on eBay earlier this week with one ambitious mission: find a new home, not to get a complete restoration but to preserve a nearly spotless condition.
This Super Sport looks great inside, outside, and under the hood, and one of the main selling points is the number on the odometer.
The car has just 30K miles (48.2K km) on the clock, and the owner says it's the original mileage. It's a low-mile Super Sport that probably doesn't need anything.
While the Ermine White finish and the blue vinyl interior look fantastic, eBay seller arnolmisty does not answer an essential question: is this Impala original and unrestored, or has the car already received a complete refresh?
I'm more inclined to believe that the Impala has already been restored, with the engine block likely rebuilt. My assumption is based exclusively on the photos and how good certain parts look, considering they are typically the first to suffer from rust, wear, and tear. If you believe otherwise, tell me what you think in the comment box after the jump.
The Impala comes with the 283 V8 under the hood, and the owner explains that the vehicle runs and "is ready to be driven anywhere." Few 1963 Impala SS models come in such a great shape without a previous overhaul, so this could be another sign that you're looking at a refreshed Super Sport.
The 283 was the base V8 for this model year, developing 195 horsepower. The small-block lineup included the 327, available in 1963 with 250 and 300 horsepower. The top choice, fitting the Super Sport like a glove, was the Turbo-Fire 409, which developed between 340 and 425 horsepower, depending on the chosen version.
The 283 was the right choice for someone who wanted a good balance between economy and performance. Chevrolet allowed Super Sport buyers to order any engine, including the lazy six-cylinder mill, albeit few people equipped their performance-oriented Impala with this unit.
As you'd expect, this 1963 Impala SS doesn't sell cheaply, though the biggest surprise is that the owner posted the car on eBay without a reserve. It means that whoever sends the highest bid will take it home.
The top offer today is $14,700, with over 34 bids already received. The chances are that someone will get a fantastic Super Sport for less than $20,000, as the auction will end in approximately one day.
The listing doesn't answer key questions, so I can't tell if the Impala is original and unrestored, but at $20K, it's still a bargain, especially given its tip-top shape. If you believe you still have enough time to see the car in person, you must travel to Ashland, Missouri, where the Impala waits for the auction's end.
