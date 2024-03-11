Classic Chevy Impala Looks Like a '60s Mafia Car, Yours for New Ford Mustang Money

If you're thinking about sprucing up your garage with a classic Chevy Impala, then look no further than this 1966 model – if you're into the fourth generation, that is.
Some say this iteration is the sexiest, whereas others would gladly opt for the second or third, with their softer lines and more intricate faces and back ends. The fifth one represented a bit of a departure from the iconic lines. From there on, the Impala went on to become softer and softer until the bowtie brand pulled the plug on it in 2020, after ten generations and over six decades since the original launched.
We've always had the hots for the third generation, and we also think the fourth one deserves more attention. Mind you, we are not the only ones to believe that, hence why certain copies that are either fully original or have been brought back to their initial shines subsequent to a restoration process tend to cost an arm and a leg.
But where does this particular 1966 Chevy Impala stand? Somewhere in between, as it's not your bargain classic, but it won't bankrupt you either, should you decide to make it yours. The asking price was $46,900 at the time of writing, which makes it about as expensive as a new Ford Mustang GT – aka the V8-powered one. Since the Camaro is dead and buried, there's no need to mention it, yet for similar money, you could have gone for the LT1, which also uses a naturally aspirated V8.
This Impala features a black finish and lots of chrome trim, including on the five-spoke wheels. Inside, it is mostly red, with the lively hue covering most touchable components. There is also some metal trim here and the usual amount of gear that used to come with such rides back in the '60s, which is basically nothing compared to today's offerings.
Those interested in purchasing this classic Chevy should also know that it has 36,200 miles (58,258 km) under its belt, and it is very clean inside and out and under the hood. So, if you had a $45k+ budget and the desire to get a classic, would this '66 Impala make it to the top of your list?
Speaking of V8s, it is the mill powering this 58-year-old vehicle. The listing says it is the 283 ci, a 4.6-liter motor that was the base V8 offered on this series, kicking out 195 horsepower. The output is nothing to write home about today, but it was impressive in the mid-'60s. Channeling the output to the wheels is an automatic transmission, and the vendor also mentions a brand-new exhaust system and the factory air conditioning system that's still on deck.
