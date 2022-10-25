Last Chance for This Farm Auction 1966 Chevrolet Impala That Had Been Sitting for 34 Years

You’ll get a lot of Chevrolet Impalas in junkyards, repair shops, and classic car auctions for one reason: GM sold many units back in the day. The ’65 model was the first American car to sell a million units in one year. We can’t say the same about the preceding model year.
The 1966 model year Chevy Impala, like its older siblings, was offered in a mix of six-cylinder and V8 variables. This was Chevy’s strategy of hitting a broader market, offering an engine lineup that would appeal to both clients looking for powerful and economical options.
Thomas Mortske of Mortske Repair YouTube channel has a knack for finding these old classics. With his faithful 'doggo' Duff, he’ll scavenge for anything hopeful enough for a second chance and get it firing in no time.
He recently discovered a 1966 Chevrolet Impala four-door hardtop at a farm auction in North Dakota. He wasn’t going to get it at first but decided to take the plunge since it cost nearly nothing and was probably headed to the crusher.
This 66’ Chevy Impala in Madiera maroon had been off the road since 1988 and had seen better days. According to Mortske, it’s a four-barrel 283 GL with a Powerglide transmission from a 1965 Impala.
“I’m guessing this was just a carryover engine from a '65, and they used it in a '66 here. GL could also be a 55, 265 with a manual transmission, but I’m guessing it’s a '65 engine,” Mortske said upon further inspection of the engine.
Other than the apparent shade fade, this ’66 Impala had a knocked left taillight and a history of a previous paint job on the side and rear trunk. On the bright side, it wasn’t as rusted as you’d expect and had a reasonably straight body compared to its age. The interior needed a lot of love.
Getting this old girl to fire wasn’t a walk in the park. The eighth cylinder was busted, and getting it to run would need a complete overhaul (rings and bearings), which Mortske unfortunately wasn’t willing to do. He’s is letting this classic 1966 Chevy Impala go for $500, ‘as is.’
