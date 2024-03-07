1961 Chevrolet Impala Bubble Top Has Everything a True Show Car Needs

Of all the significant Impala releases during the '60s, the 1961 model year is my favorite. It witnessed the introduction of the bubble top, which has already become an incredibly desirable feature for collectors, and the debut of the Super Sport.
The SS started with baby steps, costing only $53,80 for a small pack of improvements. It did increase Impala's sporty appetite, but the Super Sport needed a couple of more model years to become the performance-obsessed monster that it still is today.
The 1961 Impala listed on eBay by seller charlieandtammy is a great way to understand the magic of the original model, despite the obvious aftermarket and non-original upgrades.
I've never been a fan of air rides, so I wouldn't be surprised to see people interested in an all-original Impala removing the system, but this 1961 Impala still looks fantastic. The car has everything a true show car needs because that's precisely what it is. The Impala was built from the ground up to shine at car events, so it comes with zero rust, spotless paint, a lowered stance, and a special set of wheels.
It still sports bucket seats and the eight-track player, with the power disc brakes upgraded with Corvette discs on the front.
The Impala comes with a 348 engine with factory Tri-Power under the hood.
The engine lineup in 1961 started with the 235 six-cylinder unit rated at 135 horsepower. The first unit in the V8 collection was the 283 two-barrel, which produced 170 horsepower. Chevrolet also offered a four-barrel configuration with 230 horsepower (later removed to make room for the 327 small-block V8).
The 348 was the best option for people more interested in performance. The engine produced 250 horsepower in the base configuration, but the Tri-Power setup pushed the output to 350 horsepower on the top model. A 409 V8 was introduced later in the model year as the perfect engine for the Super Sport.
It's hard to find something to complain about on this 1961 Impala, but the selling price could be an issue. The digital fight has already started, with ten bids received so far, but the price has barely reached $15K. It's obvious this Impala costs a small fortune, and that's why the seller configured a reserve. The offers must go significantly higher to unlock this 1961 Impala show car, though the owner did not share such information.
If you believe you can convince your significant other to take this Impala home after she sees it, you must travel to Irvington, Alabama, where the car waits for the auction's end. The battle will be over in six days, so you still have enough time to determine if this 1961 Impala should be a part of your collection.
