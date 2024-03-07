Full-Custom Tiny With a Beachy Vibe Makes Fancier Traditional Homes Blush

Coastal interior design and tiny homes go hand in hand – combined, they become a perfect expression of what tiny living is ultimately about, which is total freedom and harmony with nature. The beautifully-named Foggy Morning is more than just another cleverly designed home on wheels with a beachy vibe. It's the only one of its kind, custom-built for its owner by a skilled builder with the soul and talent of an artist.
As you feast your eyes on this stunning tiny house, forget about technical specs. Foggy Morning wasn't born out of a pre-established design with a few tweaks here and there. Like all the tinies built under the Elite Tiny Homes brand, it's fully custom and totally unique.
This Louisiana-based tiny house company is one of the few in the industry that ditched pre-designed plans altogether in favor of total freedom and flexibility for the customers. Future owners don't get to just pick some of the details of an existing design; they enjoy the freedom to imagine their dream home exactly as they wish and then have it brought to life.
And that's not all. Each Elite Tiny Homes dwelling benefits from the founder Wade Heyl's impressive artistic talent. A woodwork expert, Wade is a real magician when it comes to original pieces of furniture, particularly those made of reclaimed cypress and sinker cypress.
The beautiful Foggy Morning tiny reveals one of the best takes on the classic and beloved coastal-style décor. It mixes classic features like the white shiplap walls and ocean-inspired color palette with unique accents such as furniture items with a distressed, vintage look. The result is an interior with lots of personality and timeless elegance that could rival fancier homes that don't come on wheels. Apart from all that, the Foggy Morning also boasts a smart layout with a regular loft and a reverse loft.
This home's exterior wouldn't suggest a beachy vibe. It looks somewhat common and industrial, with splashes of vibrant red as the only eye-catching highlights. As soon you step inside, though, you'll become immersed in the relaxed, carefree ambiance of a beach home. The classic color scheme combines neutral tones and natural wood with abundant teal blue that instantly gives off a fresh, maritime vibe. This beautiful shade of blue was used mostly for the custom furniture throughout, including the kitchen and bathroom cabinetry.
The kitchen itself looks particularly spacious, with countertops and cabinets on both sides. There was even enough room for a full-size pantry (sporting the same lovely teal-blue color) and multiple overhead cupboards. Versatile storage also includes the tiny wooden shelves that are also part of the overall décor.
The Foggy Morning's chandelier fan is another memorable feature that brings an unexpected glamorous touch to this bohemian, beachy ambiance. Instead of one or two big picture windows, this tiny uses smaller ones in a bigger number in order to ensure enough luminosity throughout. The color scheme and the textures that were used are enough to create a sense of brightness.
Reverse lofts are typically configured as elevated lounges, while standard lofts are used as bedrooms. Still, flexibility is key. Those who prefer easier access could turn this elevated space into a bedroom; plus, it comes with the benefit of a solid protection wall for extra privacy. The other loft is harder to access and completely open. Both rooms, however, feature windows on both sides.
Using reclaimed wood and deep-pour epoxy, this man creates furniture items that are more like works of art. He is not only an experienced builder (his first tiny house was built almost a decade ago) but a remarkable craftsman and artist. It's, therefore, easy to see how each tiny home that comes out of his hands is a work of art in itself.
Impeccable design and execution meet versatility; on one side of the kitchen, for instance, you'll see a wooden foldable table in the form of a countertop extension. It's an easy, elegant dining solution that maximizes space. The same goes for the few steps that lead to the elevated lounge/bedroom. They double as a smart storage solution with lots of open drawers. Speaking of storage, the space underneath the reverse loft (which isn't as high as a standard loft) is basically a huge storage area with a couple of added drawers, which keeps larger items neatly stored in order to prevent clutter.
A huge sink brings to mind traditional farmhouses, and the appliances that were perfectly integrated into the furniture include a full-size fridge, an oven, and a microwave. Storage also seems to be a priority in the bathroom. This is one of the most beautifully styled tiny bathrooms with a beachy vibe. There's plenty of room not only for a luxurious shower cabin but several cabinets as well, including a full-size closet. The most striking feature is undoubtedly the gorgeous custom-made vanity. The antique finish contrasts the sophisticated elegance of the premium, modern appliances with a powerful visual effect.
The stylish and unique Foggy Morning gives us just a glimpse into what customization and artistic woodwork can do. Downsizing doesn't have to mean sacrificing a home's style and personality. As for pricing, all Elite Tiny Homes builds start at $50,000, with a generous range of options and custom-made furniture available.