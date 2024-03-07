2024 Jeep Wrangler Starts at Almost $76K in Australia

The 2024 Jeep Wrangler has finally touched down in Australia almost a year after we saw it. Key upgrades revolve around looks, safety, performance, refinement, and other areas, and the lineup comprises four trim levels.
Priced from AU$75,950 (equal to US$49,637), the Sport S, which replaces the Night Eagle, kicks off the offering. It has a new grille, different 17-inch alloys wrapped in all-terrain tires, a fabric-wrapped dashboard panel, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless smartphone integration, ambient lighting, etc.
Choosing the Overland means paying a minimum of AU$84,950 (US$55,519). This version rides on 18-inch wheels and has a soft spare tire cover, black side mirrors, a DANA M220 rear axle, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and a few other bits and bobs that separate it from the entry-level 2024 Jeep Wrangler.
Topping the family is the Rubicon, offered with two and four doors, as opposed to the lesser models that exclusively feature four doors. Pricing in this case starts at AU$83,950 (US$54,865) and AU$90,450 (US59,113), respectively, and it brings an HD Dana 44 rear axle, performance suspension, a hard-seat back panel, premium-wrapped dashboard, Nappa leather upholstery, and others.
In the safety department, the automaker mentions the introduction of standard first and second-row side curtain airbags across the range, complementing the front and side airbags. The rear seatbelt reminder alert, limited to four-door models, is another novelty.
Regardless of which grade tickles your fancy, you must make do with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. The motor is said to have been updated, delivering similar power at lower revs, having higher torque, and being more fuel efficient. As for the numbers it puts out, these are 200 kW (272 ps/268 hp) and 400 Nm (295 lb-ft), which is pretty much the same as America's 2024 Wrangler.
Since we mentioned the Wrangler Jeep sells in our market, we might as well remind you that the most affordable variant, the Sport, starts at $31,995 with two doors and $36,495 with four doors. The Sport S comes from $35,495 and $40,590, respectively, the Willys at $40,090, the Rubicon at $47,390, the Sahara at $49,790, and the Rubicon X at $57,390. The Rubicon 392 still tops the lineup with its 470 hp (477 ps/351 kW) 6.4-liter V8, and it is the priciest of the batch, carrying an MSRP of $92,140.
A selection of exterior colors is available for the 2024 Jeep Wrangler, including some premium finishes available across the range, which will bump the pricing by AU$1,490 (US$974). The power-top is limited to the Overland and Rubicon 4DR and adds AU$6,450 (US$4,215) to the SUV's MSRP, and the 18-inch alloys can be specified to the Overland trim level in return for AU$950 (US$621).
