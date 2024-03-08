Recently-Saved 1959 Chevrolet Bel Air Is an All-Original Car That Needs to Be Saved Again

Chevrolet's full-size strategy received a major overhaul in 1958 when the company introduced new models whose role was to help it regain the leading spot in the US.
It worked, with models like the Bel Air selling like hotcakes from the first day of availability. The 1958 Impala debuted as a Bel Air version, but Chevrolet needed only one year to understand that such a successful model should be sold separately.
The Impala gained series status in 1959, at which point the Bel Air made the first step towards becoming a second-class citizen of Chevrolet's castle. It didn't lose its customer appeal, as the Bel Air and the Impala still shared almost everything, but the latter was the more expensive way to get everything the GM brand had to offer.
An all-original Bel Air recently landed on Craigslist, seeking a second chance after just receiving another. The car was recently purchased by its current owner, but because they don't "have the space or time to put into it at this particular moment," the Bel Air must go.
It needs a new home where the next owner can begin a complete restoration, despite the photos showing that the project won't be easy. This Bel Air comes in a rough shape and will need rear floor work, a new trunk pan, an engine, and a transmission.
The chances are that the vehicle served as a donor for another Bel Air or Impala, so you'll now need a complete drivetrain. The good news is that the car comes with a solid frame, good rockers, most of the interior, and good glass (except for the windshield, which has a crack).
Considering you won't get an engine, I wouldn't be surprised to see some owners planning an upgrade to an Impala. However, given that this Bel Air is still unrestored and completely original, it'd be a shame to convert it into a clone, despite many people willing to pay big bucks for an Impala in tip-top shape.
Taking this Impala home will be challenging as the drum brakes are locked up. You'll obviously need a trailer to take it home, considering the engine is no longer under the hood, but the vehicle not rolling freely makes the loading quite a challenge. Just bring a good winch, and you should be good to go.
The selling price makes sense for a 1959 Bel Air if everything is as advertised. The owner wants $8,500 for the car, and I advise you to order a third-party inspection or go see the Bel Air in person before committing to a purchase. It's a solid project, but the photos might not tell the whole story, so it's hard to determine if it's the right car for restoration.
