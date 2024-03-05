Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Poses on High Heels, Would You Get It Over a Porsche 911 Turbo?

Around two and a half years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the all-new SL, and the Roadster has managed to attract a lot of unwanted attention from various tuning companies. Thus, if you feel the need to make it flashy, you can choose from numerous brash body kits.
Fortunately, the tuning fairy has visited only a handful of new-gen SLs, as most remain stock. The latter partially applies to the copy pictured above, as it features a single modification, which has lifted its visual appeal.
Vossen signed the wheels, which are part of their S17-04 series. The wheelmaker's website reveals that the pricing for a complete set starts at $8,000 for the smallest offering available, 19 inches, whereas the largest, measuring 26 inches in diameter, comes from $10,800.
No fewer than 48 finishes are available for this set, which equips several other Mercedes models, including the S-Class, E-Class, G-Class, GLC, etc. The S17-04 alloys can also be found on the Tesla Model S, Porsche Taycan, BMW 8 Series, Range Rover, and on Lamborghini's exotics, like the Huracan, discontinued Aventador, and Urus super crossover.
It also retains the stock firepower, which is the ubiquitous 4.0L bi-turbo V8. In the latest SL 63, the motor produces 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 590 pound-foot (800 Nm) of torque. The three-pointed star brand says it needs 3.6 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) en route to the 196 mph (315 kph) top speed. This makes it three-tenths and 12 mph (20 kph) faster than the SL 55, whose V8 churns out 469 hp (476 ps/350 kW) and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).
Both versions of the open-top model are on sale in the United States. For the SL 63, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $183,000 before destination. The SL 55 starts at $141,300. And if you can live with a four-pot under the long hood, then you could opt for the SL 43. This model has 375 hp (380 ps/280 kW) and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque produced by its 2.0L turbocharged unit. It can accelerate to 62 mph in 4.9 seconds and tops out at 170 mph or 275 kph.
The range-topping variant is called the SL 63 S E Performance, and it is an electrified proposal boasting 805 hp (816 ps/600 kW) and 1,047 lb-ft (1,420 Nm). It might replace the normal SL 63 when it launches in our market this spring, and it should cost well over $200,000.
Finished in white and sporting some black trim, this Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has smoked headlamps and taillamps. This is where the modifications end, as everything else was fitted at the Bremen factory, where the brand's latest generation roadster comes to life, whereas its platform-related sibling, the second-gen fixed-roof GT, is made at Sindelfingen.
