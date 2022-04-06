Your Four-Pot Mercedes-AMG SL 43 Is Here With Less Power Than Hot Hatches

SLs with four-cylinder engines used to be a thing back in the day, and due to Europe’s stricter emission regulations, they have made a comeback. Meet the least powerful and exciting version of the new-gen roadster, dubbed the Mercedes-AMG SL 43.
Sitting at the very bottom of the range, it uses the same engine as the brand’s ‘45’ family, the 2.0-liter four-cylinder, albeit with an electric exhaust gas turbocharger, an F1-derived tech, operated via a mild-hybrid system. Sound exciting? Well, it’s not because behind the big words, it has less power than the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S (and CLA 45 S), otherwise rated at 421 ps (415 hp / 310 kW) and 500 Nm (369 lb-ft).
In fact, its output and torque are identical to those of the non-S hot hatch, with 381 ps (376 hp / 280 kW) and 480 Nm (354 lb-ft) available via the right pedal. The 48-volt system provides an additional short-term boost of 14 ps (14 hp / 10 kW). Channeling the thrust to the rear wheels is the company’s dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 4.9 seconds, and the top speed is electronically capped at 275 kph (170 mph). Tipping the scales at 1,810 kg (3,990 lbs), it returns between 8.9 and 9.4 l/100 km (26.4-25 mpg-US) on the WLTP cycle and emits 201-214 g/km of CO2.
Some of the gear that its future customers won’t have to pay for comprises the AMG Ride Control, and AMG Dynamic Select. The AMG Dynamic Plus, with its Race driving mode added to the normal offering’s Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Slippery, is an option, and a 10-mm (0.4-in) lower ground clearance, electronically-controlled limited-slip differential, and a few other things are included here as well. The active rear-axle steering can be ordered at an extra cost, next to other gizmos that are normally reserved for the mid-range SL 55 and top-of-the-line SL 63.
In the looks department, you are going to have to be a new-gen SL connoisseur to tell the 43 apart from the 55 and 63. That’s because it has round tailpipes instead of angular ones and sits on 19-inch wheels, yet the 20- and 21-inch sets can be had as options.
As far as pricing and availability go, Mercedes-AMG will announce these details in due course, and if we were to bet our bottom dollar on it, we’d say that the new SL 43 will be a forbidden fruit in North America.
