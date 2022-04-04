Aww, Isn't That Cute – New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Gets Its First Recall Stateside

The new-generation Mercedes-AMG SL has popped its recall cherry, as the German automaker, together with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), have just announced a recall for the roadster in the United States.
Truth be told, the safety campaign isn’t solely for the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, because other models are included here as well. Even though it comprises only 8,396 cars, with a 1% estimated defect rate, the list is quite long, so bear with us.
The 2022 AMG GT 63, S 500, S 580, Maybach S 580, AMG EQS, EQS 450, EQS 580, CLS 450, AMG CLS 53, E 350, E 450 Sedan, Wagon, Coupe, and Cabriolet, AMG E 53 Sedan, Coupe, and Cabriolet, AMG E 63 S Sedan and Wagon, AMG GT 43, GT 63 S, C 300, AMG SL 55, and AMG SL 63 are included.
All of these will have to be driven back to the dealers to fix an issue that has struck them. The problem is a software error that could support hands-off driving without any warning, thus allowing the vehicle to keep on going. The defect, which has hit vehicles equipped with the heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, is blamed on a “production deviation at the supplier,” France’s Autolive Iso Delta.
“Due to a software error in the hand detection control unit, the hands-off detection might not detect when the driver’s hands are away from the steering wheel when using the Active Distance Assist Distronic System,” the NHTSA explains in an official document.
Owners should hear from the automaker on or before May 20. Dealers have already been informed last Friday, and their technicians will simply update the hand detection control unit software for the Distronic in order to solve the problem. Concerned owners with questions on the topic can reach out to Mercedes-Benz USA at 1-800-367-6372, or the NHTSA at 1-888-327-4236.
