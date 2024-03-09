It's Impressive What a Minor Tuning Job Can Do to the New Acura Integra Type S

Although nothing more than a re-bodied Honda Civic, the Integra is finally back in Acura's portfolio. But that's yesterday's news, as the compact model is about to turn two, with the assembly at the Marysville factory in Ohio kicking off in May 2022.
During this time, we've seen numerous reviews of the car and got the chance to put several specifications through their paces, including the Type S. But what exactly is an Acura Integra Type S? Well, it's the range-topping flavor of the series that sits above the A-Spec with Technology Pack (manual and CVT), normal A-Spec, and entry-level grade.
Pricing for the Type S is set at $51,800 for the 2024 model year, $15,000 more than the A-Spec with Technology Pack, regardless of the transmission option. The regular A-Spec variant is priced at $33,800, and the base one comes from $31,800. Keep in mind that all pricing details exclude a destination charge and the usual dealer fees.
Essentially a Honda Civic Type R Sedan, the new Integra Type S is 31 pounds (14 kg) heavier than its hot hatch cousin. It is also a 5 hp (5 ps/4 kW) punchier, with the 2.0-liter four-pot making 320 hp (324 ps/kW), and the thrust is identical at 310 pound-foot (420 Nm). It's a front-wheel drive model with a six-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.
With the essentials out of the way, it is time to move on to the reason behind this story, which is a tweaked copy that we came across while scrolling through social media. Vossen shared these images as the car rocks its Hybrid Forged HF-5 alloys, which we've already seen on several other models unrelated to this Acura, like the C8 Chevrolet Corvette. Featuring the wheelmaker's center caps, they have a black look here, with the red brake calipers visible behind them.
It's not the only mod this Integra Type S features, as it also sits a bit closer to the asphalt. The lowering kit completes the makeover, as everything else, including those fat fenders, sporty front and rear bumpers, ducktail spoiler, and triple exhaust tips, are OEM components. This proves again that less is more when it comes to tuned rides, and we declare ourselves fans of this build. Are you?
Given the added output, we can boldly claim the most powerful Type R model on sale is a Type S, which also boasts a set of wheels that were inspired by the NSX supercar, as well as a sportier makeover compared to the lesser versions. It brings numerous standard gizmos, too, including a head-up display, a 9-inch infotainment, a 10.2-inch digital cluster, heated front seats, and so on, and despite the sedan appearance, it is actually a five-door liftback.
