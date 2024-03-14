1969 x 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona Takes the Best of Both Worlds, Though Only in CGI

Dodge has decided to open a new chapter in the company's history in March 2024 by revealing the eighth generation Charger full-size muscle car with both ICE and EV power under the hood.
It's a potentially controversial move because many traditionalists will say it isn't a muscle car unless it has a big V8 slapped inside the engine bay and RWD. Instead, all models from the eighth generation Charger don't have a V8 and are also equipped standard with all-wheel drive.
Additionally, some question the legitimacy of introducing an EV that weighs too much for its class and size (this could be yet another GMC Hummer EV debacle in the making), while others don't necessarily like the design. Of course, others believe it's a fine piece of retro-modern styling and think it could easily be derived as a Convertible or Magnum station wagon if Dodge wanted to.
As far as the US automaker is concerned, the situation is clear for the next couple of years – in 2024, they are putting into production only the all-electric Charger Daytona R/T and Scat Pack with the return to the iconic two-door fastback coupe form factor. After that, in 2025, we should gear up for the arrival of the two-door and four-door sedan Sixpack models with the 3.0-liter Hurricane inline-six twin-turbo mill offering 420 or 550 horsepower.
Notice how Dodge both invented new monikers and reused some pretty old ones? The company also revived the iconic Daytona nameplate previously used in 2020 (Charger Hellcat), 2017 (392 Hemi), 2013, 2006 to 2009, 1984-1993 as a standalone, 1976 and 1977 as an appearance package, and – of course – in 1969, when it was born directly as a NASCAR icon. Naturally, everyone remembers the latter Aero Warrior rather than any of the other appearances.
Well, unfortunately, the all-electric 2024 Charger Daytona doesn't have anything in common with the 1969 model other than sharing the same illustrious moniker. But that's only valid in the real world because, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, there's nothing that stands in the way of (wet aero) car dreams!
Meet Danny Berry, the 26-year-old automotive virtual artist tucked behind the razzdesignz moniker on social media, who recently has created something that could make folks cry or cheer in delight, depending on their POV. There won't be any reactions in the middle – only the extremes. So, either you'll love or loathe to the moon and back his latest design project, the all-electric 1969 x 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona 'Aero Warrior.'
There's no way to beat around the bush – I personally like the way this pixel master took the old Daytona elements (nose cone and humongous rear wing) and adapted them to a modern template with the help of an extreme widebody aero kit. But that's just my opinion. How about you – yay or nay?
