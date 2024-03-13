Check Out the Audi RS 5 Avant's Unofficial Design Before the Super Wagon Debuts

The all-new Audi RS 5 Avant promises to be one of the most aggressive-looking sports models in the premium compact segment. But what exactly is an RS 5 Avant? That would be the current RS 4 Avant's successor, as per the four-ring brand's new naming scheme.
You see, internal combustion models will get odd numbers, whereas the even ones will be reserved for EVs. Thus, the RS 4 Avant (and the A4) will become the RS 5 Avant (and A5), and there will be a new RS 4, too, though that one will be a battery-electric model that will pick a fight with other premium compact sports EVs.
The latest scoops have shown us that Audi's RS 5 Avant will have a very aggressive exterior design, thus lifting the bar for its rivals from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, namely the M3 and C 63, respectively. It boasts a widebody design, pushed-out wheels, sporty front and rear bumpers, beefy side skirts, a new diffuser, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
By widening the front fenders, the Ingolstadt company has managed to create air vents behind them, which contribute to the car's mean stance. This model will also feature the usual RS logos. It will ride on exclusive wheels and get exclusive colors, as well as front bucket seats, special upholstery and trim, and a few other things that will separate it from the lesser A5 Avant.
We have yet to learn if Audi Sport will favor performance over efficiency when it comes to the all-new RS 5 Avant, yet we reckon they will go for a mix between the two. Due to the plug-in hybrid layout, this model will be able to travel a few miles on zero emissions. Its AMG rival has an EV range of 8 miles (13 km), and the M3 sticks with a non-electrified twin-turbo straight-six.
Reports speak of a late 2024 or early 2025 unveiling, and by then, prototypes will have lost even more camouflage. But we don't have to wait that long to see its assertory styling, as that's what renderings are for. Kolesa, in this case, has based them on the latest scoops, hence the realistic approach, and save for a few bits and bobs, we reckon the Audi RS 5 Avant will look pretty much like this. Do you like it?
The latest scoops have shown us that Audi's RS 5 Avant will have a very aggressive exterior design, thus lifting the bar for its rivals from BMW M and Mercedes-AMG, namely the M3 and C 63, respectively. It boasts a widebody design, pushed-out wheels, sporty front and rear bumpers, beefy side skirts, a new diffuser, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
By widening the front fenders, the Ingolstadt company has managed to create air vents behind them, which contribute to the car's mean stance. This model will also feature the usual RS logos. It will ride on exclusive wheels and get exclusive colors, as well as front bucket seats, special upholstery and trim, and a few other things that will separate it from the lesser A5 Avant.
If you missed the big news, the RS 5 is going hybrid. However, instead of adopting a four-pot, like the latest Mercedes-AMG C 63, it will use a V6 with forced induction and electric assistance. It will be interesting to see how much power it puts out in total, but it will be way more than the current one's 450 metric horsepower (444 hp/331 kW). The C 63 boasts 680 ps (670 hp/500 kW) combined.
We have yet to learn if Audi Sport will favor performance over efficiency when it comes to the all-new RS 5 Avant, yet we reckon they will go for a mix between the two. Due to the plug-in hybrid layout, this model will be able to travel a few miles on zero emissions. Its AMG rival has an EV range of 8 miles (13 km), and the M3 sticks with a non-electrified twin-turbo straight-six.
Reports speak of a late 2024 or early 2025 unveiling, and by then, prototypes will have lost even more camouflage. But we don't have to wait that long to see its assertory styling, as that's what renderings are for. Kolesa, in this case, has based them on the latest scoops, hence the realistic approach, and save for a few bits and bobs, we reckon the Audi RS 5 Avant will look pretty much like this. Do you like it?