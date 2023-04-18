2024 Kia Stinger Tribute Edition Bows Out With $53,390 Sticker Price

Kia's product planners probably knew that rolling out the Stinger was a bit of a gamble. Enthusiast cars aren't selling well due to the rising popularity of crossovers and pickups. Be that as it may, the South Korean automaker had access to a rear-wheel-drive platform developed for the Genesis luxury brand. Kia couldn't pass the opportunity to bring the Stinger to market, especially in 2017, when there was talk – albeit not as much as today – of the industry's all-electric transition.

7 photos Photo: Kia / edited