HVS Reveals Its Zero-Emission Hydrogen-Electric HGV Boasting a 370-Mile Range

There’s a global consensus that we have to reduce carbon emissions. The haulage industry is a significant source of emissions. Various companies, such as HVS (Hydrogen Vehicle Systems), have created vehicles that pollute less. Today, HVS unveiled its 40-tonne HGV technology demonstrator, the first hydrogen HGV (heavy goods vehicle) introduced in the UK.
HVS was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland. The company aims to design and build zero-emission hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles from the ground up.
But why use hydrogen? It’s a good fit for the haulage industry because it provides long ranges and quick refueling, as it can be easily integrated into existing key transport networks. Moreover, green hydrogen, obtained by using renewable electricity to split water (H2O) into hydrogen and oxygen, is essentially an infinitely renewable fuel. The only emission that results from hydrogen-powered vehicles is water vapor.
The UK government plans to restrict sales of all non-zero emission 3.5-tonne to 26-tonne HGVs by 2035 or earlier and to ban sales of all new zero-emission HGVs by 2040. This creates an opportunity for companies like HVS to help make the transport industry more sustainable.
The new HGV technology demonstrator tips the scales at 40 tonnes (88,184 lb) and boasts an innovative powertrain and a radical cab design. Moreover, its hydrogen powertrain consists of pressurized hydrogen cylinders, fuel cells, an energy storage system, and an electrified rear axle.
HVS claims its Head of Design, Pete Clarke, used his vast experience in designing commercial vehicles to come up with HVS’ striking truck design, innovating in several areas such as weight, efficiency, performance, and more. Furthermore, the company says the HGV demonstrator is significantly more aerodynamic than current ICE trucks.
The upgrades mentioned above lead to enhanced fuel efficiency on long-haul runs, enhanced spatial ergonomics in the cabin, such as better access and more room, and improved aesthetics.
But perhaps the most impressive innovations are regarding performance. The vehicle’s powertrain utilizes a fuel cell system and energy storage system to send electricity to the electric motor, which outputs power to the wheels. What’s more, the KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) recovers energy when braking and when the vehicle is slowing down. HVS’ advanced control system “SEMAS” monitors the interactions between drivers and control systems.
Another advantage of using hydrogen fuel cells is that, unlike battery-powered EVs, hydrogen-powered vehicles don’t need to be charged. Refueling is faster than charging – in fact, it’s comparable to diesel refueling – it takes about 20 minutes to replenish the high-pressure hydrogen tanks.
Of course, the vehicles’ range depends on driving style, distance traveled, and road conditions. HVS claims the HGV can achieve a 370-mile (600-km) range, ideal for long-distance hauling.
HVS is also working on other hydrogen-fueled HGV tractor unit variants, such as a left-hand drive one.
