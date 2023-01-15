2024 GMC Sierra EV vs. 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning: American Workhorse Deathmatch

I’m not just talking about legacy brands such as Ford, GM or Stellantis, but also plenty of startups, not to mention Tesla themselves, planet Earth’s most valuable car company.
Let’s run through all the heavy hitters, starting with the Tesla Cybertruck, which is easily the most non-conventional looking truck ever – we really can’t wait to start seeing it on our roads. Then, in no particular order, you’ve got the likes of Rivian R1T, Hummer EV, Fisker Alaska, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, Ram 1500 Revolution, Bollinger B2, Lordstown Endurance and so many others.
Of course, some of these trucks aren’t even in production yet, but the wheels are definitely in motion, pun intended.
Now let’s talk about rivalries, specifically one that’s pretty much inevitable: Ford F-150 Lightning versus the upcoming 2024 GMC Sierra EV. Sure, the latter is nothing more than a Chevy Silverado EV wearing GMC duds, but since when is that a bad thing?
Anyway, the F-150 Lightning is actually the truck you want, in case you literally want your truck right now. Aside from availability, the all-electric F-150 has plenty of other things going for it, such as a more affordable starting MSRP (the GMC will launch exclusively in flagship spec), which matters a great deal, for business operators and private buyers alike. You can order a brand new one for roughly $55,000, if you don’t mind the entry-level specification.
F-150 Lightning came into play. It was announced by Ford back in 2019, unveiled to the public in 2021, and then by April of last year, it had already found its way into series production at the carmaker’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan.
In terms of design, it’s very clearly based on the fourteenth generation F-Series, which is good from a familiarity standpoint, but not so much if you’re comparing directly with the Silverado EV or the Sierra EV, both of which look considerably more modern. That being said, there’s no denying just how rugged the F-150 Lightning looks, and on paper, it has everything it needs to back up its ruggedness with a solid mix of practicality, efficiency, safety and performance.
Speaking of the latter, buyers can choose between the standard battery model, which packs 452 horsepower, or the extended battery variant with its 580 horsepower – this one will take you to 60 mph (97 kph) in about 4.5 seconds, which let’s face it, is more than quick enough. In terms of range, expect around 230 miles (370 km) from the entry-level spec, whereas the high-end configuration can do an estimated 300 miles (480 km) on a single charge. Both powertrains are available with 775 lb-ft (1,050 Nm) of torque.
entry-level Pro model, you still get dual electric motors as standard, to go with Ford’s Co-Pilot 360 2.0 system, a 12-inch LCD touchscreen display with SYNC4, selectable drive modes and the so-called Mega Power Frunk with its four on-board 120V outlets, plus one USB-C and one USB-A port.
Bottom line, if you’re being pragmatic about it, it’s hard to justify spending considerably more money on various alternatives to the battery-electric F-150. Is it impossible to justify? No, not really.
This leads us to the 2024 GMC Sierra EV. Buyers will initially get their hands on the Denali Edition 1 model, which should be available early next year. As for other specifications, you’ll have to wait until Spring 2024, so probably April, give or take a month.
We obviously can’t compare the two trucks in terms of pricing and specs, seen as how we’re still waiting on the GMC to hit dealerships, but we do know what to expect from the Denali Edition 1 variant, which should produce a maximum of 754 horsepower to go with 785 lb-ft (1,064 Nm) of torque. It probably won’t be that much quicker than the F-150 Lightning to 60 mph, but it should offer more range on a single charge (an estimated 400 miles / 643 km), at least that’s what GM claims.
Personally, I have a feeling that long-time GMC buyers will be inclined to wait in order to purchase their ideal Sierra EV specification. Meanwhile, Ford customers and fans alike, well, they will probably stay loyal to the Blue Oval.
First thing though, truck buyers in general will need to embrace battery electric vehicles and accept the inevitable demise of the internal combustion engine. It won’t happen overnight (infrastructure is still an issue - especially in more remote areas), but it will surely come about sooner rather than later.
