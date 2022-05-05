TFL Compares 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro With Lariat Trim Level

More on this:

1 1970 Ford Torino SCJ Shows 1969 Olds Cutlass W-31 Who's Boss on the Quarter-Mile

2 Ford Is Killing It With a 139% Increase in EV Sales Before F-150 Lightning Joins the Party

3 F-Code 1965 Mustang Needs More Than a TLC Overdose, Likely Sitting for Decades

4 Ford Explains How It Fights the Chip Shortage During These Crazy Times

5 6x6 Frenzy Touches Ford F-150 Raptor, You'll Never Want To Drive Anything Else