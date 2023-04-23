2024 Ferrari SF90 VS Prototype Rocks Huge Rear Wing, Looks Almost Ready to Debut

In February 2023, the Prancing Horse of Maranello published its fiscal year 2022 results. The seemingly boring PDF release published back then includes a slide in which Ferrari confirmed no fewer than four new models for 2023. The first was launched in March 2023 in the form of the Roma Spider, a canvas-topped gran turismo that succeeds the Portofino M.
That means there are three more debuts to go, with one of them believed to be the SF90 Versione Speciale. This designation was used for the 812 Competizione before Ferrari confirmed the Competizione moniker for its most high-performance grand tourer yet, although we're certain whether it will be used for this vehicle as well.
Think of the Ferrari SF90 as the Porsche 918 Spyder of the modern era. The SF90 Versione Speciale can be considered a 918 Spyder Weissach Package of sorts, for it builds on the core model with clever aerodynamic trickery and less weight. Slotted above the SF90 Assetto Fiorano, this fellow stands out with the help of a huge rear wing as opposed to the air brake of the SF90 AF.
Spied near Ferrari's plant in Maranello, the prototype also flaunts a neatly camouflage S-Duct hood. First seen on the 488 Pista, the Formula 1-derived solution boosts downforce with a minimal penalty in terms of drag. The 488 Pista, for example, features 18 percent more downforce than the 488 GTB and 2 percent more drag.
Likely fitted with a less restrictive exhaust than existing SF90 variants, the Versione Speciale – or whatever it will be called – is certain to benefit from a recalibrated torque vectoring system. The name of the game is lap times, and Ferrari is certain to wax lyrical about how fast this car is around the Fiorano test circuit near Maranello.
We further expect a small boost in terms of peak output, partly because Ferrari won't accept Lamborghini taking the spotlight with the Raging Bull's new flagship. The Aventador-replacing Revuelto packs three electric motors – just like the Fezza – and a naturally-aspirated V12 engine. It belts out 1,015 ps as opposed to 1,001 ps for the SF90, which means 1,001 and 986 horsepower.
Lambo also took a jab at Ferrari when it revealed the fantastic-looking Revuelto. The press release contains a paragraph in which the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker details the lightness and torsional stiffness of the chassis. Said paragraph ends with the promise of segment-leading dynamic capabilities, a choice of words that was surely noticed by the top brass in Maranello.
Similar to the 812 Competizione mentioned earlier, as well as the targa-topped 812 Competizione A, the SF90 Versione Special is expected to be produced in limited numbers. Only 999 units of the coupe and 599 units of the open-top grand tourer will be made, with all cars allocated to customers who meet a strict criteria. Speaking of the 812, its successor has also been spied only recently doing its thing just outside the factory.
Think of the Ferrari SF90 as the Porsche 918 Spyder of the modern era. The SF90 Versione Speciale can be considered a 918 Spyder Weissach Package of sorts, for it builds on the core model with clever aerodynamic trickery and less weight. Slotted above the SF90 Assetto Fiorano, this fellow stands out with the help of a huge rear wing as opposed to the air brake of the SF90 AF.
Spied near Ferrari's plant in Maranello, the prototype also flaunts a neatly camouflage S-Duct hood. First seen on the 488 Pista, the Formula 1-derived solution boosts downforce with a minimal penalty in terms of drag. The 488 Pista, for example, features 18 percent more downforce than the 488 GTB and 2 percent more drag.
Likely fitted with a less restrictive exhaust than existing SF90 variants, the Versione Speciale – or whatever it will be called – is certain to benefit from a recalibrated torque vectoring system. The name of the game is lap times, and Ferrari is certain to wax lyrical about how fast this car is around the Fiorano test circuit near Maranello.
We further expect a small boost in terms of peak output, partly because Ferrari won't accept Lamborghini taking the spotlight with the Raging Bull's new flagship. The Aventador-replacing Revuelto packs three electric motors – just like the Fezza – and a naturally-aspirated V12 engine. It belts out 1,015 ps as opposed to 1,001 ps for the SF90, which means 1,001 and 986 horsepower.
Lambo also took a jab at Ferrari when it revealed the fantastic-looking Revuelto. The press release contains a paragraph in which the Sant'Agata Bolognese-based automaker details the lightness and torsional stiffness of the chassis. Said paragraph ends with the promise of segment-leading dynamic capabilities, a choice of words that was surely noticed by the top brass in Maranello.
Similar to the 812 Competizione mentioned earlier, as well as the targa-topped 812 Competizione A, the SF90 Versione Special is expected to be produced in limited numbers. Only 999 units of the coupe and 599 units of the open-top grand tourer will be made, with all cars allocated to customers who meet a strict criteria. Speaking of the 812, its successor has also been spied only recently doing its thing just outside the factory.