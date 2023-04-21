Real Racing 3 Adds BMW M3 GTR and Ferrari 296 GTB in New Update

Hey, there, Real Racing 3 fans! Electronic Arts and Firemonkeys Studios are releasing a new update for the mobile racing game, and it includes a trio of cool new cars and new additions to the Exclusive Series.
If you're a fan of modern Ferraris, you'll probably be happy to know that you'll be able to "drive" two of Maranello's latest supercars. The 296 GTB is the latest "prancing horse" to join the game, but the update also includes the 2019 Monza SP1.
As with all previous additions to the game, you'll be able to win these cars by completing time-limited events. The Monza SP1 becomes available through a Track Day event that starts on April 26. You'll have five days to complete it, earning 70 gold and R$200,000 in the process. Once you own the car, you can race it in The Golden Ratios series (Season 2) alongside the Bugatti EB 110 SS, Jaguar XJ220, and Ferrari Enzo.
The Limited Series event to win the Ferrari 296 GTB starts on May 5 and comes with rewards like 100 gold and R$300,000. You'll get seven days to complete it and win the Italian supercar. The 296 GTB will become available in the Power Struggle series alongside the Acura NSX and the Porsche 918 Spyder Concept.
But this update isn't just about Ferraris. Real Racing 3 also adds one of the most legendary BMWs ever made. I'm talking about the M3 GTR, the beefed-up E46 the Germans introduced in 2001 as a homologation special. BMW made only six units, all powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine rated at 382 horsepower.
To add the mighty GTR to your virtual car stable, complete the limited series starting on May 19. You'll have seven days to do it, and you'll earn 30 gold and R$120,000 in addition to the car. The GTR will then become part of the M Dash series, where you'll race it against the M3 Coupe and M4.
As before, this update will allow you to earn cars you missed in the past. The BMW M4 GT3 and the Lotus Evija get seven-day events packed with gold and R$ bonuses. But you can also earn the crazy Bugatti Bolide, which will become available in a five-day event starting April 30. Finally, the Hennessey Venom F5 returns in a five-day event beginning May 26.
As for trial tournaments, the update includes an event for the Lancia LC2 and a competition that includes both the Ferrari Monza SP1 and the Aston Martin V12 Speedster (which was added in the previous update).
Real Racing 3 is also getting three new Exclusive Series for the Pagani Huayra R, the Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK Strassenversion, and the Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion. If you're not familiar with this type of series, you'll need to fully upgrade these cars to gain access to them.
The update also enables drafting for seven cars in their respective Exclusive Series events. The list includes the McLaren MP4-X and MP4/4, the Porsche 911 Hybrid EVO and 918 RSR Concept, the Ferrari FXX K and FXX Evo, and the Audi R8 LMS Ultra.
Update 11.3 become available on April 26, 2023. What's your favorite new car in this RR3 expansion? Let me know in the comments.
